Michael Malone, Nuggets head coach, is new voice of Denver International Airport trains

Our latest practice name is up simply in time to root for the @nuggets at tonight’s sport vs. the Rockets! Hear the voice of Nuggets’ Coach Malone on the Practice to the Gates because the Nuggets combat for his or her seat within the playoffs 🏀 #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/iHfKZzjbSn — Denver Int’l Airport (@DENAirport) January 22, 2020

There’s a brand new voice to welcome passengers on the trains at Denver Worldwide Airport.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone joins an extended record of Colorado skilled sports activities figures who’ve lent their voice to the airport.

“Welcome to Denver,” Malone says. “This is Michael Malone, the head coach of your Denver Nuggets. We have some of the best fans in the NBA. Cheer us on as we battle playoff seeding in the Western Conference. Go Nuggets!”

Different sports activities figures who’ve greeted passengers embody Champ Bailey, Peyton Manning, Demaryius Thomas, Tim Howard, Kyle Freeland and Charlie Blackmon.