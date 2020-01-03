Michael Porter Jr. carries Nuggets with career-high 25 points against Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS – The fourth-quarter sequence was trending towards a misplaced offensive possession earlier than Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. obtained ahold of the ball on the wing.

With two energy dribbles to the lane and a tough, leaning financial institution shot, Porter bailed out the Nuggets with yet another second-half bucket. It capped a career-high 25 level night time and propelled the Nuggets to a 124-116 win over the feisty Pacers. The win pushed Denver’s document to 24-10, and dropped Indiana to 15-Four at house.

Porter, who ended the night time 11-for-12 from the sector with 5 rebounds, scored 18 of his factors within the second half. If it wasn’t Porter icing Indiana, it was Nikola Jokic, who had a string of eight consecutive factors down the stretch. Jokic completed with 22 after scoring simply two factors over the primary two quarters.

Boxscore

General, the Nuggets dominated the paint, which was much more spectacular given Indiana’s imposing measurement. Denver owned a 47-34 rebounding benefit and held an 66-50 edge with factors within the paint.

Jamal Murray, who had been mired in a mini-slump over the previous 4 video games, considerably broke out with 22 factors on Eight-of-18 capturing.

The Pacers have been led by a career-high 30 factors from Jeremy Lamb, who had 5 of Indiana’s 12 Three-pointers.

The Nuggets rode Jokic and Porter by means of a game-changing third quarter that noticed each gamers impose themselves in opposition to the Pacers’ protection. Jokic compelled the difficulty inside, scoring eight fast factors to melt up Indiana’s frontcourt. Throughout one set of free throws, Pacers followers showered Jokic with a smattering of “overrated” chants.

Porter supplemented that effort with a handful of clean finishes, utilizing his size to create mismatches all around the courtroom. He completed inside and outside, scoring 10 factors within the quarter with uncommon ease.

As soon as down 14, the Nuggets took a 92-88 lead into the fourth quarter.

Gary Harris, an Indiana native who’d missed the final two video games with a shin contusion, returned in opposition to the Pacers to play in entrance of his hometown followers. He completed with 12 factors.

The 26-point loss in Houston on Dec. 31 was a wake-up name for a Nuggets protection that had been steadily sliding.

“Well, last five games, we have the 29th-worst defense in the NBA,” stated Nuggets coach Michael Malone. “If that hasn’t had a convincing impact on our gamers, than we’re in deep (expletive).

“… So that was my message to our players yesterday,” Malone stated. “Month of November, we were 10-2, we had the No. 1 defense in the NBA. We were 10-6 in December, not bad, but let’s not be satisfied. Let’s get back to being a team that has shown that they can defend and have a top-10 offense at the same time, and that’s our challenge right now.”

Requested what he wished to see on Thursday, the second sport of a five-game street journey, and Malone boiled it down to at least one phrase.

“Commitment, because I think if we make the defensive commitment, that will show itself in transition, that’ll show itself in the halfcourt, that’ll show itself on the glass,” he stated. “I think we’ve gotten away from being a committed defensive team.”

It was an ominous begin for the Nuggets, who gave up 37 factors within the first quarter and regarded on their solution to one other discouraging defensive effort. However they clawed again within the second, outscoring the Pacers 35-27 to enter halftime down simply 64-62.

Murray deserved the lion’s share of the credit score. He scored a team-high 17 factors to assist offset quiet begins from Jokic and Paul Millsap. A tough few video games hadn’t quelled his aggressiveness. Murray buried two Three-pointers and curled off screens searching for his shot.

The Nuggets weathered a 60% capturing half from the Pacers, together with 7-of-12 from the Three-point line.