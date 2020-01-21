Michael Porter Jr. leads Nuggets to impressive road win over Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota ahead Jarrett Culver by no means noticed Michael Porter Jr. coming.

4 minutes into the fourth quarter, Porter soared out of nowhere and smashed Culver’s layup try into the backboard. That kick-started a fastbreak, which in the end resulted in one other Three-pointer for the surging rookie.

Porter’s ruthless taking pictures and dogged work on the glass helped enhance the Nuggets previous the Timberwolves 107-100 on Monday. Porter logged 20 factors and a career-high 14 rebounds to finish the Nuggets’ third consecutive back-to-back set on a excessive word, and begin their three-game street journey on a optimistic.

It wasn’t simply Porter, nevertheless. 5 Nuggets scored in double-figures, together with large nights from Nikola Jokic, Jerami Grant and Will Barton. Jokic performed battering ram down low as a part of his 17-point, 13-rebound efficiency and Grant made an impression with 19 factors and 7 rebounds. He and Barton mixed for six Three-pointers – greater than half of Denver’s 11 on the night time.

The Timberwolves trailed by simply 104-100 with 1:28 remaining earlier than Barton’s dagger Three extinguished hope.

The win improved the Nuggets’ total document to 30-13 and 13-7 on the street. They’re effectively on their option to surpassing their franchise document for street wins in a season, which stands at 22.

Neither group may create any separation within the third as Porter continued to pad his stats. At 6-foot-10, he soared on the defensive glass, and it’s honest to marvel if he realizes that his greatest shot at discovering scoring alternatives merely comes from mopping up the boards. On one sequence, he corralled a defensive rebound and coasted up the court docket right into a transition Three-pointer. By the tip of the back-and-forth interval, the Nuggets held a slim 81-79 benefit.

For the third consecutive recreation, the Nuggets had been down three starters and needed to lean on their substantial depth. Led by Porter, their bench outscored the Timberwolves’ reserves 43-36.

However Jamal Murray did do some gentle dribbling previous to the sport, whereas the purpose guard duties had been left to Monte Morris and P.J. Dozier.

Even whereas nursing his sore ankle, Murray’s impression has been felt. Towards the Pacers on Sunday, Murray was one of the crucial animated gamers on the Nuggets’ bench.

“If you can’t play, if you can’t help the team, if you’re out with injury, find a way to contribute something,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone stated earlier than the sport. “And obviously, we are a better team with Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Paul Millsap active and in the lineup, but if they’re not able to play, bring something to the table. And I thought Jamal was terrific last night in terms of his voice in the huddles, his energy on the bench, constantly encouraging guys. And that’s a sign of leadership, that’s a sign of a guy that, I can’t play on the court, but I’m going to find a way to help my team.”

The Nuggets crashed the glass within the first half, however noone hit it more durable than Porter. He tallied a first-half double-double with 11 factors, 10 rebounds and three assists and helped construct Denver’s 55-54 halftime lead.

Grant (15 factors) and Barton (11) had been additionally instrumental in Denver’s assault. Each linked from outdoors after Sunday night time’s chilly Three-point taking pictures in opposition to Indiana. And as regular, Jokic performed the offense together with his well timed, exact passes. His dimes minimize by the tooth of Minnesota’s protection, resulting in 16 Nuggets assists on 21 discipline objectives over the primary two quarters.