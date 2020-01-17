Michael Porter Jr. needs to be Denver Nuggets’ second-best player, says Charles Barkley

Michael Porter Jr. obtained some excessive reward and a problem from Charles Barkley on Thursday night time.

“By the end of the season, he’s going to be the second-best player (on the Nuggets),” Barkley stated. “If this team’s going to do anything, he’s got to become a more integral part of it.”

The fellows assume very extremely of MPJ 👀 Offered by @Kia pic.twitter.com/LvzkdZ9BDJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 17, 2020

Denver Publish columnist Mark Kiszla made the same argument yesterday: “Michael Porter Jr. is the X factor that will determine if Denver can become a legitimate championship contender in 2020 and beyond.”

Barkley’s NBA on TNT co-hosts challenged the concept Porter can simply be thrown in and succeed, reminding him that Porter’s been injured. In addition they argued that it takes time to fold him right into a workforce that’s been described as having among the greatest chemistry within the NBA.

Porter was picked by the Nuggets within the first spherical of the 2018 draft and sat out his first season with an harm.