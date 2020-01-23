Michael Porter Jr. ruled out vs. Rockets with back tightness

HOUSTON – Nuggets ahead Michael Porter Jr. skilled again tightness whereas going by means of warmups on Wednesday previous to their recreation in opposition to the Rockets and has been dominated out.

Porter was seen on the Toyota Heart with what gave the impression to be a wrap round his again somewhat greater than an hour earlier than the sport. It’s the primary time this season he’s been on the harm report. He wasn’t listed on the harm report earlier within the day.

With Porter out, the Nuggets are down 5 of their prime seven rotation gamers together with Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Paul Millsap and Mason Plumlee.

Porter sat out all of final season rehabbing his second again surgical procedure. He underwent his first throughout his lone season at Missouri.