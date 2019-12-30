Michael Porter Jr. scores career-high 19 as Nuggets survive 4th-quarter meltdown against Kings

Nikola Jokic tried to present Michael Porter Jr. a high-five for his defensive effort, however, alas, the Nuggets’ celebrated rookie left him hanging, nonetheless clearly with so much to be taught.

Porter made his first NBA begin Sunday night time, and the miss with Jokic was considered one of only a few he had in a 120-115 victory towards the Kings. Denver improved to 23-9 general and 15-Four on the Pepsi Middle.

Porter’s easy, 6-foot-10 body was inconceivable to disregard as he poured in a career-high 19 factors on Eight-of-10 taking pictures from the sector. He completed step-back jumpers, moved properly with out the ball and hammered a put-back dunk within the fourth quarter.

The victory didn’t come simply, nonetheless, because the Kings, who trailed by 14 factors with 5:32 left within the fourth quarter, bought as shut as three factors a number of instances with lower than three minutes remaining. Led by ahead Nemanja Bjelica and middle Richaun Holmes, the Kings rallied. Bjelica drilled 5 Three-pointers, together with two throughout Sacramento’s fourth-quarter run.

As has occurred far too typically this season, the Nuggets didn’t make it straightforward on themselves.

Denver took on the Kings with out defensive stalwarts Gary Harris (shin) and Paul Millsap (knee). Neither harm is believed to be severe, however their absences had been felt in a porous first half.

The Nuggets’ protection bought higher within the third quarter, when Denver restricted the Kings to 24 factors, together with a scoreless stretch of greater than three minutes. Throughout that point, the Nuggets expanded their result in eight factors on an array of jumpers from Jerami Grant and Will Barton and headed to the fourth up 88-81.

Grant completed with 18 factors whereas beginning rather than Millsap, and Barton added 19. Jokic completed with 17 factors and eight rebounds, and Jamal Murray managed to attain 13 factors.

Sunday’s contest got here on the heels of Saturday’s win over Memphis, which noticed the Nuggets cough up one other double-digit lead within the victory.

“We for some reason get bored with success,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone mentioned previous to the sport. “We go completely away from what got us the leads in the first place. … The way I look at it, I’m trying to be really positive heading into the New Year, is that if your problem is blowing 20-point leads every night, it’s a pretty good problem.”

Malone mentioned his workforce has fallen right into a nasty behavior of getting up after which taking a deep breath.

“We relax and say, ‘OK, let’s try plan B now,’” Malone mentioned. “And plan B is we’re not going to share the ball anymore, we’re not going to guard. Let’s see if we can beat them that way, and we let teams right back into the game.”

The Nuggets entered half up 62-57 after taking pictures 55% from the sector. It was solely barely higher than Sacramento’s 53%.

Barton and Porter had been the Nuggets’ two greatest offensive sparks, combining for 25 factors over the primary two quarters. Barton knifed via the protection together with his typical panache and Porter discovered his 12 first-half factors via every kind of manners.