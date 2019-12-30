Michael Porter Jr. shows “sneak peek” of Nuggets future in first pro start

All it took was one dazzling 25-second sequence for Nuggets followers to see the longer term.

Michael Porter Jr. was already engaged on a masterpiece so far as NBA beginning debuts go. When he went to work, dipping out and in of the Three-point line, with Eight:10 left within the fourth quarter in opposition to Sacramento’s 6-foot-10 heart Richaun Holmes, he was sitting on 14 factors, a handful of offensive rebounds and only one missed shot all night time.

However when Porter gathered from the left wing, side-stepping left to create a window, Nuggets followers needed to pinch themselves on the ease with which he buried a Three-pointer regardless of intense strain.

If that bucket wasn’t sufficient, he got here down on the subsequent possession and hammered residence a missed Monte Morris layup that helped the Nuggets safe the 120-115 win over the Kings on Sunday night time. After the ball held on the rim a split-second longer than he anticipated, Porter needed to recalibrate his dunk in actual time.

How good was MPJ in his first begin? See for your self! 👇 pic.twitter.com/t7N5gCUb0i — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 30, 2019

Porter completed with a career-high 19 factors on Eight-of-10 capturing, with six rebounds and an help in 26 minutes. His sterling debut overshadowed what was nearly one other fourth-quarter meltdown.

“I just figured, with the matchup, Harrison Barnes, what are we waiting for?” Nuggets coach Michael Malone mentioned. “Michael Porter is a huge part of our future. Tonight was a great opportunity to look into that future and get a sneak peek of what’s ahead.”

Porter solely began due to a last-second determination to relaxation capturing guard Gary Harris, who was out with a shin damage. It wasn’t till simply earlier than tip that Porter received phrase he’d earn his first skilled begin.

Earlier than Sunday, Porter’s final begin got here on Nov. 10, 2017, when he made his school debut at Missouri. That was earlier than both of his again surgical procedures and earlier than his promising profession was momentarily interrupted.

Over that point, he’s realized to be affected person and settle for the truth of his state of affairs.

“I get down a lot, just day-to-day, it’s tough sometimes, going through the injuries that I’ve gone through, (my parents) always tell me you’re going to be thankful for this in the long run, it’s going to make you a stronger person and a better player,” Porter mentioned within the postgame locker room whereas his teammates needled him over the eye he was commanding.

Exterior of Porter, maybe nobody understands his wrestle greater than Malone. He noticed firsthand the toll final yr’s rehab took on him after which how devastated he was when his Summer time League debut was delayed after a knee sprain. And now wholesome as he headed into the season, it was Malone who needed to play the heavy and restrict his minutes resulting from an abundance of small forwards on the roster.

“I think in the long run, and I hope one day, Michael, when he’s old and gray, which is a long time from now, will look back and say, ‘You know what, I’m glad it wasn’t easy,’” Malone mentioned. “I love the fact that Michael, who’s been the best player in his class for so many years, humble pie, he hasn’t taken it personally, he hasn’t pouted, he hasn’t felt sorry for himself. He’s grown up, he’s being a man, and that’s why he can go out there and take advantage of the situation.”

Porter spoke with reporters previous to tipoff, talking candidly effectively earlier than he knew he was going to earn his first profession begin. What he mentioned was nearly a premonition.

“I think it’s just a matter of getting out there and just playing,” he mentioned. “It’s just a matter of me getting comfortable, the game slowing down and just realizing where I need to be. My brain is reacting quicker. I’m not having to think as much.”

That’s not less than the case on offense, the place Porter appears to be like in his ingredient and Malone claims the sport comes “too easy for him.” However to ensure that Porter to issue into what the Nuggets are constructing — that may be a sustained championship contending outfit — he’s beneath no false assumption what is going to hold him in Malone’s good graces.

“(Defense) is definitely the area I’m focusing on,” he mentioned. “That’s how you stay on the floor is on the defensive side with coach Malone. So, if I want to get buckets, I gotta play defense first.”