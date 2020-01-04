Michael Stipe – “Drive To The Ocean” Video

Right this moment is Michael Stipe's 60 th birthday. Completely satisfied 60 th birthday, Michael Stipe! And to rejoice, the erstwhile R.E.M. frontman is sharing a brand new track known as “Drive To The Ocean.”

“Drive To The Ocean” is simply Stipe's second official solely single following final fall's “Your Capricious Soul”; he debuted each songs throughout a shock opening set for Patti Smith earlier this 12 months.

The track comes together with a video message from Stipe and a narrative from R.E.M.'s supervisor. All proceeds from the primary 12 months go to the local weather change-focused nonprofit group Pathway To Paris.

Take heed to “Drive To The Ocean” and watch its accompanying music video beneath.

October 2012 I was walking up a street in Todos Santos, MX during Peter Buck's festival when a car pulled up. Michael Stipe poked his head out and literally did a "no time to talk, get in"

"Where are we going?" This was a Nissan rental car, Michael and another friend in the front, me in the back. "To the yellow hotel on a hill to see if we can find whales." So we did, we drove to the ocean. We looked for whales. We saw one.

I like to think it inspired his new single, out today (Drive to the Ocean). It probably didn't. But I'll always remember sitting at the yellow hotel, as the sunset, looking for whales in the Pacific. Happy birthday Michael. Thanks for all you do.

And a message from Michael Stipe…

"Drive to the Ocean" is available with a ton of more content. All proceeds go to Pathway2Paris

Also he asked I share his Memoji.

No information but on an album, however Stipe reportedly has an entire bunch of different songs able to go.