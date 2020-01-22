Michael Vaughan Wants This England Star To Skip IPL For County Cricket

England batter Tom Banton is without doubt one of the most fun stars within the T20 circuit however former England captain Michael Vaughan has requested the England Cricket Board (ECB) to withdraw him from the upcoming IPL season. Vaughan desires the teen to play within the County Championship and make a declare for England’s Take a look at workforce.

Banton was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for his base worth of Rs 1 crore.

“If I were in charge I would be on the phone this week to Tom Banton telling him to give up his IPL deal and play the first few weeks of the county season for Somerset because there is a slot available at No 6 in the Test side,” Vaughan wrote in a column for Telegraph Sport.

“I’ve seen sufficient of Banton to know he’s a celebrity within the making. I am undecided a stint within the IPL proper now, when he may not get numerous recreation time, is what he wants at this stage of his profession.