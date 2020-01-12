Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA overcome slow start to beat CU Buffs women’s basketball

BOULDER — Michaela Onyenwere scored 19 factors and grabbed seven rebounds and the eighth-ranked UCLA Bruins survived a frenetic comeback by Colorado for a 65-62 victory over the Buffaloes on Sunday.

The Bruins (16-Zero, 5-Zero Pac-12) led by 25 within the third quarter however sweated out the victory.

Peanut Tuitele’s layup with 1:05 remaining pulled Colorado to 64-62, and UCLA known as a timeout. The Bruins missed three subsequent photographs however grabbed offensive rebounds twice, then the ball went off Buffaloes guard Quinessa Caylao-do with 19.Four seconds remaining. It appeared she was fouled on the play however no infraction was known as, and the Bruins maintained possession.

Japreece Dean hit one in every of two free throws with 13 seconds left to make it 65-62, and Colorado obtained the rebound on the miss and known as timeout with 10.Three seconds remaining.

Jaylyn Sherrod’s contested Three-pointer simply earlier than the buzzer was off the mark.

Dean and Charisma Osborne every added 13 factors for UCLA.

Winners of their first 5 Pac-12 video games for the primary time for the reason that 2002-03 season, the Bruins overcame an early nine-point deficit to take a 35-29 halftime lead, then scored the primary 19 factors of the third quarter to make it 54-29.

The Buffaloes (13-Three, 2-Three) scored the ultimate 11 factors of the third quarter and reduce the deficit to 62-54 with slightly below 4 minutes remaining, however the margin was too massive to beat and Colorado misplaced its eighth straight to UCLA.

Onyenwere, who starred at Grandview Excessive Faculty in Aurora, scored 15 factors within the first half to assist the Bruins overcome a sluggish begin and take a six-point lead on the break.

Onyenwere sparked an 18-Four Bruins run and it was her Three-pointer from the left nook that gave UCLA its first lead at 27-26 after the Buffaloes had jumped out to a 17-Eight lead.

Mya Hollingshed’s 17 factors led the Buffaloes, who’ve misplaced 15 consecutive video games to top-10 groups.