Michail Antonio crashed his Lamborghini on Christmas Day while dressed as a SNOWMAN

By Daniel Matthews For Mailonline

Printed: 16:47 EST, 26 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:16 EST, 26 December 2019

West Ham ahead Michail Antonio crashed his Lamborghini into the bin shed of a household house whereas dressed as a snowman on Christmas Day.

Police and fireplace providers have been referred to as to the tackle in Balham, south London, after the 29-year-old drove in to the home’s entrance backyard within the early hours of Wednesday night.

It’s claimed smoke was coming from the tremendous automotive after it collided with the bin shed and despatched bricks and particles in direction of the entrance door.

West Ham attacker Michail Antonio crashed his automotive into the backyard of a home in south London

The 29-year-old was dressed as a snowman following membership coaching within the morning

Antonio didn’t undergo any accidents from the collision and was match to play 24 hours later

Although the West Ham striker reportedly had passengers within the automotive, neither he – nor anybody else on the scene – was harm after he got here off the street and allegedly hit a street signal.

It is understood Antonio was on his strategy to the West Ham group lodge forward of Thursday’s conflict with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The ahead, who grew up close by and started his profession at Tooting and Mitcham United, began the 2-1 defeat.

Regardless of his tumultuous 24 hours, he performed the complete 90 minutes and arrange Robert Snodgrass for the guests’ solely aim.

Nonetheless his and West Ham’s preparations for the essential Premier League conflict have been delivered to a crashing halt when he disrupted one household’s celebrations as they have been of their front room, getting ready to take pleasure in Christmas dinner.

The incident occurred in Balham however nobody was reported to be injured following it

‘I simply heard this large bang and the entire home shook. There are two bin sheds on the market and so they’re each bricks, and so they went all over the place,’ one member of the family Kia Rosina advised The Athetic.

‘We thought the motive force was going to be harm actually badly as a result of it did not look good.’

Her mom added: ‘I put my arm round him (Antonio) as a result of I used to be frightened. I referred to as the police and I requested for all of the providers, ambulance and fireplace brigade, as a result of my fundamental concern was that it was petrol and everybody must get out of the home as a result of plenty of smoke was coming from his automotive. So I used to be fearing the worst like, “What if the car blows up?”

‘He (Antonio) was on the telephone shouting to somebody saying he was all proper. He stored saying, “Don’t keep telling me I’m stupid” to the individual on the telephone (and saying), “You should be asking me if I’m all right”. (It appeared like) the individual on the telephone stored having a go at him.’

Antonio went on to characteristic within the Hammers’ 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park

Experiences additionally steered Antonio left with out apologising – or confirming whether or not he would cowl the harm to the bin sheds and entrance backyard.

However it’s understood that the ahead shall be taking good care of any prices wanted for repairs.

Earlier on Christmas day, the ahead uploaded a photograph to Instagram which confirmed him sporting a snowman outfit – match with orange nostril – after having educated together with his West Ham team-mates on Christmas morning.

He additionally posted a video of him singing ‘Strolling within the air’, the favored track from the 1982 movie, ‘The Snowman’.

‘Michail AnSnownio Man! Merry Christmas everybody,’ the ahead posted alongside the picture.

West Ham are usually not investigating the incident, and neither are the police, who reportedly did not go away the scene till round 10pm on Christmas day.

The badly-damaged Lamborghini was seen being lifted from the scene late on Christmas evening, with the bonnet open and dents seen close to the passenger-side door. Particles was nonetheless reportedly seen as West Ham’s troublesome season took one other flip for the more severe.

‘Police have been referred to as to Nightingale Lane, Balham, at 18.36hrs on Wednesday, 25 December to experiences of a automotive crashed right into a backyard. Officers attended and a Lamborghini automotive was discovered on the scene,’ a Metropolitan Police assertion learn.

‘It was reported that it had left the street and crashed right into a street signal and a backyard wall. The driving force didn’t require hospital remedy. There have been no different reported accidents. There isn’t any police investigation.’

Antonio reportedly left the scene with out apologising however shall be masking the prices

The London Fireplace Brigade additionally confirmed they have been referred to as to the tackle.

Thursday’s defeat by Crystal Palace leaves Manuel Pellegrini’s facet only a level above the relegation zone.

The West Ham supervisor was not requested about Antonio’s crash after his facet threw away one other lead at Selhurst Park.

Snodgrass’ aim had put them on the right track for a vital three factors, just for objectives from Jordan Ayew and Cheikhou Kouyate to safe victory for Crystal Palace.