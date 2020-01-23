Michel Barnier’s top aide issues post-Brexit trade deal warning to UK

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline

Michel Barnier’s prime aide has warned negotiations on a post-Brexit commerce deal will probably be even ‘extra difficult’ than the torturous wrangling over the phrases of the UK’s divorce from Brussels.

Stefaan De Rynck, the EU chief Brexit negotiator’s most senior adviser, stated ‘there must be no misunderstanding’ in regards to the complexity of what lies forward as the 2 sides put together to hammer out the phrases of their future partnership.

He additionally stated the British authorities wants a ‘dose of realism’ on what might be achieved by the top of 2020.

His feedback will probably be seen as a direct problem to Boris Johnson’s Brexit technique with the PM adamant full commerce deal might be agreed by December this 12 months.

The intervention got here after Parliament lastly agreed to the PM’s Brexit deal because the European Union Withdrawal Settlement Invoice was handed by MPs and friends final night time.

The so-called WAB – the laws wanted to ship an orderly Brexit on the finish of this month – will now obtain royal assent within the coming days and turn into legislation.

Mr Johnson stated the passage of the laws meant the UK may now ‘transfer forwards’.

Michel Barnier’s prime aide Stefaan De Rynck (pictured left) has warned Brexit commerce talks will probably be ‘extra difficult’ than discussions on the phrases of the UK’s break up from Brussels. He additionally expressed issues in regards to the period of time accessible to agree a deal

The UK will formally depart the EU on January 31 at 11pm when it’ll enter right into a standstill transition interval.

That transition interval will final till December and has been designed to present Britain and Brussels time to work out a commerce deal.

The EU doesn’t imagine a whole deal might be finalised in such a brief house of time and is in favour of an extension.

However Mr Johnson is insistent the top of the transition interval have to be considered as a tough deadline.

In feedback reported by Politico, Mr De Rynck instructed an occasion in London final night time: ‘There must be no misunderstanding of the truth that the following section will probably be extra difficult to barter than the Withdrawal Settlement.

‘The development of the textual content for the Withdrawal Settlement wasn’t at all times simple – however in comparison with the development of the textual content for the longer term relationship settlement, we’re speaking about two totally different sorts of workouts.

‘The limitation of time should result in some dose of realism on what might be achieved.’

Mr De Rynck stated when the EU and UK initially agreed on the phrases of the transition interval it was envisaged it will final for 21 months.

However the UK parliament’s choice to repeatedly refuse to comply with a Brexit deal means the time accessible for commerce talks is now all the way down to lower than 11 months.

He stated the EU thought ’21 months was a moderately brief transition interval by way of the negotiations that should be achieved’ as he forged doubt on the flexibility to resolve each situation by the shut of 2020.

He then firmly directed the blame for the tight deadline at Downing Avenue as he stated it was a call of the ‘UK authorities to restrict the time we’ve accessible’.

Boris Johnson, pictured in London on January 20, is adamant the UK and the EU can agree the complete phrases of a future partnership by the top of this 12 months

Commerce talks between the UK and the EU are anticipated to start on the finish of February or the beginning of March now that Britain is ready to truly depart the bloc on January 31.

Responding to his Brexit deal being rubber-stamped by Parliament final night time, Mr Johnson stated: ‘Parliament has handed the Withdrawal Settlement Invoice, that means we’ll depart the EU on 31 January and transfer forwards as one United Kingdom.

‘At instances it felt like we might by no means cross the Brexit end line, however we’ve achieved it.

‘Now we will put the rancour and division of the previous three years behind us and give attention to delivering a vibrant, thrilling future – with higher hospitals and faculties, safer streets and alternative unfold to each nook of our nation.’