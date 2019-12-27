Michelle Connor leaves Coronation Street – and Kym Marsh is already thinking about her return

Kym Marsh’s last scenes as Coronation Road‘s Michelle Connor air on Friday 27th December, however the actress insists that is positively not the tip of the character she has performed since 2006.

“The producer and I very much equally saw this is a break,” she advised HEARALPUBLICIST. “This isn’t me saying goodbye. I love the character and I love the show and wouldn’t want to shut the door on that. There are no set plans or date of when I’m coming back, but it is very much a conversation to be had in the future, and when it works for us all. Unless they kill me off screen!”

Coronation Road Christmas 2019 spoilers – a gunman storms the cobbles, large exits for Michelle and Robert

When is Coronation Road on over Christmas 2019? Closing ITV schedule confirmed

The actress additionally opened up concerning the causes behind her determination to step away from the function. “I’d been in Hear’Say (the fact present pop band that launched her profession in 2001), did a solo singing profession, went into musical theatre, did about 4 jobs after which got here into Coronation Road.

“I’d not experienced an awful lot of stuff and so thought it would be nice to have that little bit more experience elsewhere.”

Michelle’s departure is suitably dramatic, as she she realises to her horror she’s offered the bistro to outdated enemy and enterprise rival Ray, who as soon as made a sleazy cross at her. As a parting shot, ‘Chelle decides to trash the place and go away the brand new proprietor to clear up the mess…

“She’s furious this mystery buyer turns out to be Ray,” shares Marsh. “Of all of the individuals she may’ve offered the enterprise to it’s that slimeball! Michelle doesn’t take the information very nicely but it surely’s too late to alter it. So she simply smashes the place up!

“For her I also think it’s everything she’s been through mounting up – the events of Christmas Day and all the fallout. It’s not even about Ray at the at point, she’s in a very bad place by then.”

The feelings additionally spilled out off display as she filmed her farewell. “My final day was actually emotional and really bizarre. I needed to movie plenty of crying due to the storyline, which was not an issue as I may weep on faucet!

“There were speeches and gifts, I was really overwhelmed. It’s not really hit me yet, once I’m off screen I think it will. I’m going to miss everybody, cast and crew. It sounds really cliched but it is like a family.”

Go to our devoted Coronation Road web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers.