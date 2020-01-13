Michelle Keegan to depart Our Girl at the end of upcoming series 4

Michelle Keegan has introduced that she will probably be bowing out of Our Woman on the finish of the upcoming fourth collection.

The previous Coronation Road actress has been enjoying the position of British Military medic Georgie Lane for the reason that second collection of the BBC One drama aired again in 2016.

The Solar reviews that her determination to depart the present comes as she appears to pursue new performing jobs, whereas she additionally reportedly needs to spend extra time within the UK along with her household.

Her time engaged on Our Woman has seen her journey to quite a few overseas locations for filming, together with Nepal, Malaysia and South Africa.

Keegan described her 4 years engaged on the present as being “incredible” and thanked the BBC for giving her “such an amazing opportunity.”

She added, “Taking part in Georgie has been a life altering position for me. I’ve beloved each second of the journey so it was a really onerous determination to make to not return.

“I feel it is the right time to explore other exciting opportunities but I’m so happy to be part of the new series coming soon so it’s not the end just yet.”

Along with enjoying Georgie Lane, Keegan had a lead position within the first collection of Sky One comedy Brassic final 12 months and is confirmed to be returning for a second run.

It’s believed that Our Woman producers have begun the hunt for a brand new feminine lead for future collection of the present.

Our Woman is predicted to start capturing for its fourth season in April of this 12 months, with an air date more likely to be introduced for later in 2020.