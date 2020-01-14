January 14, 2020 | 12:58pm

David Michael Barber, left, will serve jail time for the loss of life of Justin Beutel, proper. Antrim County Jail; Fb

A Michigan man convicted of killing a fellow hunter – mistaking him for a deer — has been sentenced to no less than 5 years in jail, in response to stories.

David Michael Barber, 45, of Gaylord, was sentenced Monday after being discovered responsible in December of involuntary manslaughter, trespassing and felony firearm fees within the loss of life of 38-year-old Justin Beutel, WNEM reported.

The lads had been looking individually and didn’t know one another previous to the deadly looking accident in Antrim County on Nov. 15, 2018.

Beutel had simply despatched his family a photograph of a deer he killed on a parcel of family-owned land earlier than Barber shot him on the primary day of looking season – mistaking him for a deer from about 55 yards away, the Traverse Metropolis Document Eagle reported.

Barber then approached the world anticipating to discover a lifeless buck however as an alternative discovered Beutel slumped over his partially harvested kill, the newspaper reported.

An lawyer for Barber stated that he couldn’t see Beutel from his looking perch on the time, however family of the sufferer stated the hunter had no enterprise being there within the first place.

“He was hunting on his family’s private land and Justin always hunted on private land to feel safe,” Beutel’s mom, Theresa Schurman, informed WNEM final yr. “And he did feel safe there.”

Beutel’s spouse, a former looking security teacher, had referred to as for Barber to face “consequences for the actions that he took” that day.

“I feel like until after the sentencing, I can’t tell you how I’m going to feel,” Whitney Beutel informed WNEM. “I know it’s not going to bring my husband back.”

The slaying has additionally left Beutel’s spouse frightened to hunt once more, she informed the station.

“I am scared when I go in the woods and I’ve never felt that before,” Whitney Beutel stated.

Barber, who beforehand rejected a plea deal within the case, was sentenced to a few to 15 years in jail for involuntary manslaughter and two years in jail for the firearm cost. A choose ordered that the sentences be served consecutively, WNEM reported.