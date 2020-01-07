January 7, 2020 | 10:23am

A Michigan police chief busted for drunken driving throughout Thanksgiving weekend has been sentenced to at least one yr of probation – and can stay on the job for now, in keeping with experiences.

Lake Angelus Police Chief Michael Farley, 62, was sentenced Monday after pleading responsible to working a automobile whereas impaired on Nov. 30 in Keego Harbor, the place his blood-alcohol degree was discovered to be zero.15, or almost double the state’s restrict, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Farley, a 40-year legislation enforcement veteran, informed an officer he solely had 4 drinks however was unable to rely backward from 67 to 49 throughout a sobriety take a look at. He additionally reeked of alcohol, wasn’t carrying a seat belt and slurred his phrases, in keeping with a police report.

Along with probation, Farley was ordered to carry out 4 days of group service and to pay greater than $1,500 in fines. His legal professional, Jose Fanego, mentioned the punishment was honest given the chief’s lack of a previous prison report.

“He knew there was a consequence and he’s paying for it both in damage to reputation and the public profile of his arrest … and finally the court’s sentence of supervising him for a year,” Fanego informed a decide. “It will all go a long way to, hopefully, satisfy the public that a crime was punished without bringing out the pitchforks and torches against the defendant.”

Farley should additionally abstain from ingesting booze for one yr, undergo random alcohol testing and drive just for his official duties except directed by a decide, the Detroit Information reported.

Farley, for his half, acknowledged in court docket that he ought to know “as well as anybody” in regards to the risks of ingesting and getting behind the wheel, the Oakland Press reported.

“This situation is hopefully not going to happen again,” Farley mentioned. “This situation is not going to happen again. It was a mistake, a bad mistake, and shouldn’t have occurred.”

Farley – who was appointed as police chief in January 2018 — declined to remark exterior of court docket, referring questions on his job safety to Fanego.

“Mike always took responsibility, took full responsibility,” the legal professional mentioned. “Hopefully, they will retain him and he can move on and learn from this.”

Lake Angelus Mayor Dennis Mitchell mentioned a gathering final month that Farley’s job standing could be thought of after his prison case was resolved, in keeping with the Oakland Press.