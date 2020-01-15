January 15, 2020 | 12:39pm | Up to date January 15, 2020 | 12:42pm

A Michigan senator is accused of humiliating a feminine journalist within the state’s chambers by telling her a bunch of highschool boys “could have a lot of fun” together with her, in keeping with the reporter.

Michigan Advance reporter Allison Donahue claimed the feedback by Sen. Peter Lucido, the state’s senate majority whip, left her “objectified and humiliated” as she tried to interview him.

As an alternative of answering the 22-year-old’s questions, the politician pointed to a bunch of about 30 boys visiting from his all-boys alma mater, De La Salle Collegiate, Donahue wrote in a first-person exposé.

“You should hang around! You could have a lot of fun with these boys, or they could have a lot of fun with you,” the Republican politician instructed her, she wrote.

Allison Donahue Allison Donahue / Fb

The younger reporter claimed the boys burst into laughter and she or he knew she had “been the punchline of their ‘locker room’ talk.”

“Except it wasn’t the locker room; it was the Senate chamber. And this isn’t high school. It’s my career,” she wrote, calling it “belittling” and coming “from a place of power.”

She says she confronted him in regards to the “unprofessional” comment however as a substitute of apologizing, he rambled about his time on the faculty and the way awkward it was for him when he “first met a woman.”

He instructed her it was how he all the time talks to ladies, she wrote, claiming he stated, “It was nothing disingenuous. It was no harm.”

Lucido initially instructed the Detroit Free Press he had nothing to apologize for, saying his feedback have been “blown out of proportion.”

He was “not talking about anything sexual” however was simply “geeked up about the boys coming there” and prepared “to have some fun,” he stated.

Nonetheless, he modified his tone later with an apology launched by way of the Michigan Senate Republican workplace.

“I apologize for the misunderstanding yesterday and for offending Allison Donahue,” Lucido stated, in keeping with the Free Press.

Donahue later tweeted about how proud she was to have stood up for herself.

“It wasn’t the comment that necessarily knocked me off my feet, it was the fact that he knew he could get away with saying it. That’s not happening anymore,” she wrote.

Rep. Debbie Dingell praised her for ” bravely” telling her story, tweeting, “We must stand up to sexist, violent hate speech everywhere — especially in government institutions.”