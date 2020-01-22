January 22, 2020 | 2:55pm

A Michigan girl mentioned a creep sexually assaulted her as she slept on a Spirit Airways flight residence from Atlanta this week, in accordance with new experiences.

Tia Jackson, 22, of Westland, informed FOX 2 that she had dozed off on a flight again to Detroit Tuesday morning, when she felt the person subsequent to her reaching down her pants and making an attempt to hide the act together with his winter coat.

“He had taken his coat off,” Jackson informed the outlet. “I thought he had his coat on him, to cover him because he was cold. But he really had it over him to hide that he was trying to touch me while he was also touching himself.”

Jackson jumped as much as confront the person, she informed the station.

“I said, ‘Hey don’t touch me, get off me, stop touching me,’” Jackson mentioned. “And it was like because I made a scene, because I kind of embarrassed him and scared him, he said, ‘Shh.’”

Jackson instantly notified the flight attendant — who in flip requested her to maneuver, she informed CNN. However she didn’t need to depart her good friend — who was sitting to the opposite aspect of her — and mentioned she felt she was being blamed for the pervy passenger’s actions.

“He touched my bare ass!” she mentioned she informed the airline worker. “He needs to be moved!”

In a press release, the airline mentioned it takes Jackson’s declare severely and has been involved along with her.

Tia Jackson FOX 2

“Our flight attendants on board that flight learned of the alleged incident 18 minutes prior to landing when the guest pressed the call button and received immediate attention,” Spirit Airways mentioned. “Once she told the flight attendant who came to her seat, the flight attendant directed her to a different seat. The cabin crew wanted to move her, as opposed to him, because the move would have left him with an empty seat on one side and an aisle on the other.”

The airline informed CNN that legislation enforcement started investigating “immediately after the flight arrived.”

“We are supporting law enforcement as they investigate,” the service mentioned. “Questions about that investigation should be directed to them.”

Federal investigators at the moment are probing the case, FOX 2 reported.

Jackson informed the outlet she needs each her assailant and Spirit Airways to pay for the incident.

“I feel he needs to be held accountable for sure because obviously if he was bold enough to try this today, I don’t know how many times he has been ‘friendly’ on other flights,” she mentioned.