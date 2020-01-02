Microchip your moggie or face a fine

By Larisa Brown for the Each day Mail

Cat house owners who fail to have their pet microchipped may very well be fined or prosecuted beneath guidelines being proposed by ministers.

The Authorities plans to introduce obligatory microchipping for cats to topic them to the identical security measures that already apply to canine.

Ministers imagine the transfer will assist to fight cat theft and establish pets that are injured or killed on roads.

It follows controversy after the coverage got here in for canine in 2016 as a result of house owners had been fined as much as £500 for failing to conform.

This time, ministers are calling for house owners to microchip their cats earlier than they drive them to take action following a session.

The session is trying into the consequences of constructing the transfer obligatory on house owners, rescue centres and on cats. The deadline for proof is January four.

A spokesman for the Division for the Atmosphere, Meals and Rural Affairs (Defra), mentioned: ‘This Government has always urged cat owners to microchip their pets as the right thing to do as responsible pet owners and is now taking steps to introduce compulsory cat microchipping to give pet owners peace of mind, help tackle cat theft and identify cats injured or killed on roads.’

Zac Goldsmith, animal welfare minister, added: ‘Microchips are often the only hope of reuniting lost pets with their owners so it truly is the best New Year’s decision you would make to guard your furry pal in 2020.’

Since obligatory canine microchipping was launched, 92 per cent of canine at the moment are microchipped. It’s only obligatory for cats concerned within the Pet Journey Scheme.

Cats Safety reported that, throughout 2018, eight out of ten stray cats handed in to its adoption centres in England had been unchipped.

Jacqui Cuff, from the charity, which already microchips animals which might be being rehomed, mentioned: ‘It is a safe and permanent form of identification. Microchipping ensures lost cats can quickly be returned home and that owners can be informed if their cat is injured and taken to a vet.’

However Paula Boyden, veterinary director on the charity Canine Belief mentioned that, of the microchipped canine seized final yr, 69 per cent couldn’t be reunited due to incorrect contact particulars.

She mentioned: ‘We see first hand the heartbreak that canine house owners undergo when they’re separated from their pets, in addition to the enjoyment of being reunited.

‘For this reason it’s so vital that house owners preserve their particulars updated. Doing so considerably will increase the probabilities of a misplaced or stolen canine being reunited with their proprietor.’