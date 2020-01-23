Microsoft data breach exposes 250 million records: Should customers worry?

Microsoft information uncovered













Microsoft has disclosed a safety breach in one in every of its buyer help databases that occurred final 12 months in December. In a weblog submit, the corporate mentioned that an inner database that was storing anonymised person analytics was by chance uncovered on-line between December 5 and December 31, 2019, on account of some “misconfigured security rules.”

Bob Diachenko, a safety researcher with Safety Discovery, noticed the database and reported it to Microsoft. The corporate took cognizance of the matter and restricted the database earlier than the beginning of the brand new 12 months.

“Upon notification of the issue, engineers remediated the configuration on December 31, 2019, to restrict the database and prevent unauthorised access,” Microsoft mentioned in an announcement.

It additionally mentioned that the difficulty was particular to an inner database used for help case analytics and doesn’t symbolize an publicity of their business cloud companies.

“The leaky customer support database consisted of a cluster of five Elasticsearch servers, a technology used to simplify search operations,” Diachenko advised ZDNet.

Diachenko mentioned that each one 5 servers saved the identical information, showing to be mirrors of one another. He additionally reportedly mentioned that Microsoft secured the uncovered database on the identical day he reported the difficulty to the OS maker, regardless of being New 12 months’s Eve.

As per the report, the servers contained roughly 250 million entries, with data akin to e-mail addresses, IP addresses, and help case particulars. In response to Microsoft, many of the data have been cleared of private data in accordance with their customary practices.

“As part of Microsoft’s standard operating procedures, data stored in the support case analytics database is redacted using automated tools to remove personal information,” Microsoft mentioned.

Nevertheless, for the reason that course of is automated, the corporate admits that in some instances, the information might have remained unreacted if it met particular situations akin to when customers filed buyer help requests in non-standard format— akin to an e-mail handle separated with areas as an alternative of written in a typical format.

Even for such particular instances, Microsoft mentioned that it didn’t discover any malicious use of the information. Nevertheless, it mentioned that it has began notifying the impacted prospects for the sake of transparency.