Middle-class father pens a vivid prison diary giving an insight into the system

It is about 10pm. I’m locked in my cell with Gary, a likeable younger Scouser who’s nearing the top of his sentence for smuggling hashish.

We’re watching a movie set in an American jail. Not for the primary time I mirror on what a very misunderstanding motion pictures give of life inside.

The on-screen criminals are muscular, tanned and seemingly possess all their schools.

It’s a far cry from the emaciated souls hooked on spice (an artificial hashish) who encompass me in HMP Wandsworth in South London.

There’s a jangling of keys outdoors and the door opens. It’s Mr Hussain, one of many youthful jail officers.

Chris Atkins is a BATFA-nominated documentary maker who acquired embroiled in a dodgy scheme to fund his newest movie which noticed him convicted for tax evasion and sentenced to 5 years in jail

‘Evening, Chris,’ he calls to me. ‘I’ve simply dropped Rob off subsequent door. He’s having a proper psychological.’

‘It’s not my shift,’ I reply, referring to my function as a Samaritans-trained Listener – a part of a peer help service aimed toward decreasing suicide and self-harm in prisons.

The officer shrugs. ‘None of the other Listeners will talk to him.’

We’re on the extra salubrious finish of H-Wing, an unlimited Victorian block that types a part of Britain’s largest jail. The bottom ground is darkish and abandoned, aside from a few rats sniffing across the bins.

Mr Hussain leads me to the so-called Listener Suite. Its title is deceptively flattering.

It’s two derelict cells knocked collectively, and incorporates simply three plastic chairs and a revolting bathroom – hardly a super house for giving emotional help to weak inmates.

Nonetheless, that is the place I do most of my work as a Listener. Ready is Rob, a big prisoner in his late 20s.

My cell is about 6ft by 12ft. The mattresses on the bunk beds are produced from heavy-duty blue plastic, designed for the simple cleansing of bodily fluids. Pictured is HMP Wandsworth

He glares at me by way of huge bloodshot eyes. He’s sporting his jail garments inside out, and is clearly having some type of psychotic episode.

After a ten-minute dialogue, I congratulate myself on, I believe, build up a robust rapport with him. He nods and leans in conspiratorially.

Assuming that he’s lastly going to open up about his interior turmoil, I lean in, too.

As a substitute, Rob grins just like the Grim Reaper and says: ‘Sing me a song or I’ll slit your throat.’

So how did I, a university-educated, Bafta-winning film-maker discover myself banged up in one of the infamous jails within the nation? Let me be clear: I positively did one thing unsuitable.

The underside line is I used to be certainly one of plenty of individuals charged with tax fraud in 2014 after Her Majesty’s Income & Customs closed tax breaks which had been launched by the Blair Authorities to assist increase the British movie trade.

I used to be making low-budget documentaries and had been so determined for funding that I turned a blind eye to the actions of our monetary backers’ tax preparations.

What I did was unsuitable, and I paid a heavy worth.

In the summertime of 2016, I used to be sentenced to 5 years (I served two and a half in jail). My spell behind bars coincided with the worst jail disaster in historical past.

That yr there was a 27 per cent enhance in prisoner assaults nationally, with assaults on workers up by 38 per cent.

The variety of self-inflicted deaths had greater than doubled since 2013, with 113 inmates taking their very own lives.

The determined state of our prisons is blamed on medication and plummeting officer numbers. However for me, the principle downside, which will get hardly any airtime, is that prisons are terribly badly run.

If Wandsworth have been a hospital, sufferers could be discharged with way more ailments than after they arrived. If it have been a college, pupils would graduate figuring out lower than after they enrolled.

If Wandsworth (pictured) have been a hospital, sufferers could be discharged with way more ailments than after they arrived

Throughout my time at Wandsworth, the administration was so grossly inept that in the event that they have been operating every other a part of the general public sector they’d be sacked instantly. However prisons exist in a vacuum, the place the authorities can tightly limit all outgoing info and canopy up their very own incompetence.

Free from public scrutiny, Wandsworth and different prisons are in a position to proceed failing on an epic scale.

A current HM Inspectorate of Prisons report particulars ‘some of the most disturbing prison conditions we have ever seen – conditions which have no place in an advanced nation in the 21st Century’.

Removed from being vacation camps, I noticed how jails are brutalising youngsters to a deadly diploma.

Prisons are purported to rehabilitate inmates in order that they don’t inflict additional hurt on society.

On that foundation, your hard-earned taxes are being flushed down the drain, as Britain has the worst reoffending charge in Europe, with 48 per cent of ex-prisoners being convicted once more inside a yr of launch. The price of reoffending alone is estimated at £15 billion – greater than 3 times your entire jail finances. Which means that your home might nicely have been burgled by somebody who has already served a number of jail phrases.

If our prisons functioned successfully, you’d nonetheless have your laptop computer and silverware.

Having spent years making TV documentaries, I knew the most important barrier to capturing an honest story is entry.

Even when entry is granted, film-makers are sometimes put beneath such tight restrictions we’re solely proven what they need us to see.

However in Wandsworth I used to be simply one other prisoner. This unfettered entry gave me a front-row seat for the extraordinary chaos that unfolded day-after-day.

I stored detailed notes of all the pieces I witnessed. I hope my unvarnished account will present a robust argument for a whole overhaul of our jail system…

July 1, 2016

The very first thing that hits me is the noise: yelling, banging, screaming, grunting, barking, threatening, ranting, laughing, whining, arguing, combating, howling, crying.

It’s as if somebody has downloaded each single sound impact and is blaring all of them out directly.

The reception wing appears prefer it final had a makeover in 1895 when Oscar Wilde was right here, having been jailed for homosexuality.

It’s mainly Porridge meets One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, and is filled with probably the most terrifying people I’ve ever seen.

They largely seem like both severely mentally in poor health, off their head on medication, or each.

What do they do all day? Smoke spice and watch Money In The Attic on TV.

My cell is about 6ft by 12ft. The mattresses on the bunk beds are produced from heavy-duty blue plastic, designed for the simple cleansing of bodily fluids.

On the again is a hideous bathroom that doesn’t have a seat. There’s no privateness curtain. The ground is chilly concrete, and all of it smells fairly unhealthy.

Sitting on the underside bunk is a tanned bald man in his 60s. He has a skinny face with wire-rimmed glasses and is consuming his dinner off a chair whereas watching TV.

He introduces himself as Ted, and explains he’s simply been rearrested in Spain, having absconded from a earlier prolonged sentence for drug-smuggling.

July 2

I slowly unpack my issues and pull out some pictures of my three-year-old son, Package.

‘Toothpaste,’ says Ted. I hand him a tube of Colgate.

‘No, you idiot! Use toothpaste to stick your photos to the wall.’ I do as instructed, and it holds surprisingly nicely.

Mid-morning we’re set free for an hour. Within the bathe room I’m overwhelmed by the stench of marijuana blended with human waste. I now realise why the jail blogs strongly suggest flip-flops – the ground is ankle deep in razors, floss and bottles.

After that, we’re locked up for the remainder of the day. I at all times thought inmates have been coy about discussing their crimes, however Ted is more than pleased to speak about his vibrant profession.

I inform him how I got here to be in jail. Fortunately, Ted is approving of my crime, because it concerned misappropriating cash from the Authorities.

July three

Two items of pink paper are shoved beneath the door.

‘These are the canteen sheets,’ advises Ted. We are able to order toiletries and groceries, which get delivered every week later. I’ve solely 50p to spend – our every day allowance. Ted is sitting on the giddy sum of £1.

It’s darkly ironic that I’ve been convicted of conspiracy to rob £1 million and Ted has been jailed for importing £10 million of cocaine, and but we haven’t acquired sufficient between us to purchase a packet of Hobnobs.

July four

An orderly offers me an induction booklet and I’m despatched to a classroom on the touchdown beneath.

‘You need to do your English and maths tests,’ one other orderly instructs. I take the assessments a tad extra critically than the opposite inductees – two lads are rolling joints, whereas an japanese European man mutters darkly to himself.

I ask which schooling programs I can signal as much as. I’m instructed: ‘None. All the main prison wings have just been shut down for the summer. Lack of staff.’

I’m confused. ‘So what do we do?’ He yawns. ‘Stay banged up in your cell. It’s gonna be like this until August.’

I’m staggered that tons of of males are merely locked of their cells all day.

No surprise most of them are going around the twist.

July 6

I’m determined to talk to my little boy. His mom Lottie and I separated some time again however we’ve remained on excellent phrases and Package spends half the week with every of us.

I’ve submitted the mandatory types to have the ability to use the jail telephones, however there’s a four-week backlog.

July eight

Friday is canteen supply day. Ted has invested his £1 in gravy granules. ‘There isn’t a meal right here that may’t be improved with a dollop of gravy,’ he says. ‘And that includes most of the desserts.’

July 17

It’s Package’s fourth birthday and I hit an all-time low. I haven’t acquired clearance to make use of the telephones. The one feminine officer on responsibility lets me use her workplace telephone, and I get a few minutes with Package whereas he blows out his candles.

Later that day I get an enormous bundle of letters and printed emails. I’d organized to take Package on vacation with buddies from college, and so they’ve needed to go with out us.

Persons are Facebooking pictures of me enjoying with everybody’s youngsters on earlier journeys. It feels as shut as you will get to being useless with out truly dying.

On the plus aspect, I hear I’m going to be upgraded to a class C-Wing with lower-risk prisoners. Ted is livid that I’m abandoning him.

July 18

Liz Truss is the brand new Justice Secretary, taking final duty for prisons. This surprises everybody, not least Liz Truss herself, who walks into Downing Avenue trying as if she is aware of as a lot about prisons as I did after I entered Wandsworth.

July 31 I’ve been moved to H-Wing – the jail’s most coveted space. My new cellmate is a stocky, squared-jawed Romanian named Dan, who’s been banged up for pickpocketing on the London Underground.

‘Welcome to the Ritz!’ calls Scott, a pleasant Australian, after I enterprise on to the touchdown. ‘Come and meet the rest of the white-collar club.’

I observe him into his cell, which is extra like a studio flat. There’s a separate sleeping part, and an enormous seating space with a big desk.

A bunch of men are enjoying board video games, and Scott introduces me to his cellmate, Lance.

‘Ah, you’re Atkins. Movie chap. The place did you go to high school?’ Lance has a loud public-schoolboy method that’s totally misplaced.

Scott and Lance have this huge cell as a perk of being Listeners. It additionally serves as a typical room for the white-collar fraternity – there are a couple of legal professionals and Metropolis sorts.

They insist that I’m welcome at any time.

August 2

Dan begins shouting at me for going out and leaving the lights on. His anger is baffling.

I can’t fathom why a Romanian pickpocket is so involved about HMP Wandsworth’s electrical energy invoice.

August three

Dan begins to have interaction in bodily capabilities as loudly and often as attainable.

Wherever else, this show of human sound could be a supply of schoolboy-type amusement, however on this confined house it’s extremely destabilising. I believe he’s attempting to freak me out.

One other tactic is to refuse to say a single phrase to me. I’ll ask if he needs the radio or the TV on, and he’ll simply utterly clean me. Then whereas I’m watching one thing, he’ll aggressively seize the distant and alter the channel.

Being locked up with Dan makes me really feel bodily threatened for the primary time. I begin to unravel.

August four

I’m supplied the prospect to maneuver in with Martyn, one of many white-collar convicts. My complete physique lifts as if being pulled by an invisible string.

August 5 I’m delighted with my new cellmate. Martyn has an infectiously cheerful method, and my temper takes a dramatic swing upwards.

He was the managing director of Deutsche Financial institution, however was convicted of insider buying and selling and acquired four-and-a-half years.

‘Why don’t you come to chapel on Sunday?’ he asks. I inform him I’m an atheist, so it could be grossly hypocritical.

‘You’ll get the entire morning out of the cell.’ ‘I’m in!’

August 6

My son Package is lastly coming to go to. I don’t know what impression the previous 5 weeks may have had on him. I’ve had nightmares about him not recognising me, or refusing to speak.

I stroll into the visits corridor trying like an emaciated Robinson Crusoe. Package sprints up and hugs me tight. ‘Daddy! Read me a story!’

He sits on my lap whereas I learn him a number of Mr Males books. We don’t discuss why Daddy resides on this unusual constructing.

Regardless of the weird environment, this can be very uplifting to sit down with him for just a bit whereas. It’s like I’ve been watching an incomprehensible movie in Russian and somebody has briefly turned on the subtitles.

It’s like mainlining my outdated life once more and helps me see tiny specks of sunshine on the finish of a protracted, darkish tunnel.

I assumed the go to would increase my spirits, but it surely abruptly hits me that I’m solely allowed two visits a month. I received’t see Package once more for one more fortnight.

I stagger again to my cell feeling as if my foundations have simply been detonated. An indication proclaims that ‘maintaining family ties is vital for prisoners’ rehabilitation’.

This was not too long ago echoed by Liz Truss, who mentioned ‘a prisoner’s household is the simplest resettlement company’. Given the derisory visits allowance, these statements simply twist the knife even additional.

August 11

Lance sticks his head round our door. ‘There are a couple of jobs going, handing out visit notification slips,’ he says.

‘They offered it to me but I simply cannot be f*****.’

This presents a incredible alternative to worm my manner into the officers’ good books and maybe qualify for so-called enhanced standing and an elevated variety of visits from Package. Martyn and I snap up the roles.

August 23

There’s so much within the information about Islamic extremism in prisons. Liz Truss needs to arrange specialist models to maintain harmful extremists away from different inmates and cease the unfold of toxic ideologies. I’d agree that prisons are preferrred locations to use weak minds.

The plain technique to forestall radicalisation is to enhance situations, however Truss’s answer appears to be the precise reverse.

She intends to separate and segregate these in danger, and quarantine the potential terrorists collectively.

She’s discovered a pot of cash to sort out the unfold of extremism, however not for alleviating basic overcrowding.

August 28

Martyn and I are racking up a couple of jobs across the jail now. One in all his is operating the jail’s Alcoholics Nameless group.

He admits that he’s not truly an alcoholic, however the job will get him out of the cell for an additional hour on Wednesday evenings.

He returns from his first session mildly miffed. ‘It’s stuffed with Muslims, who’re all teetotal anyway,’ he complains. ‘They’re simply doing it for the bloody unlock.’

He fails to note the irony.

September 15

I’m chatting with Lance when Officer O’Reilly runs in. ‘We’ve simply discovered a noose in some fool’s cell. Are you able to come and speak to him?’

In his function as a Listener, Lance is on name 24/7 to take care of those that are suicidal or self-harming.

Scott is the pinnacle Listener in Wandsworth, and he takes it actually critically. ‘It’s the one worthwhile factor I’ve performed inside,’ he tells me.

Scott encourages me to enroll. ‘It will make a big difference to you,’ he says. ‘It’ll positively change the way in which you take a look at the world – and there are some nice perks.’

I inform him to place my title down.

September 17

A whole rebrand of the jail’s inhabitants has been introduced. It’s been decreed by the authorities we’ll not be known as ‘prisoners’ however will henceforth be known as ‘men’.

The sensation is that calling us ‘men’ will in some way cut back reoffending. All of us agree that this rebrand will go down a storm on G-Wing, the place many of the ‘men’ haven’t showered for 5 days.

October 27

At present is the choice day for Listener coaching and I make the grade. Possibly I will probably be happier now that I’m doing one thing actually helpful.

Little do I do know that turning into a Listener will deliver me into contact with way more distress than I’d ever have skilled if I’d been turned down… and open my eyes to our brutal jail system at its very worst.

