Middle England novel about a divided Britain in the wake of the EU referendum wins Costa prize 

By Jennifer Ruby Senior Showbusiness Correspondent For The Day by day Mail

Revealed: 19:27 EST, 6 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:09 EST, 6 January 2020

A novel a few divided Britain within the wake of the EU referendum has gained the Costa Novel Award for 2019.

Center England by Jonathan Coe, described as a ‘story of nostalgia and delusion’, was dubbed the ‘the right novel for now’ by the judging panel.

The story follows a bunch of regular individuals and their makes an attempt to carry collectively relationships and careers amid the chaos of Brexit.

Coe’s third novel options the characters from his 2001 novel The Rotters’ Membership and 2004’s The Closed Circle. It opens in 2010 and ends within the autumn of 2018.

Lawyer-turned-writer Sara Collins, 47, gained the prize for finest first novel for her gothic romance, The Confessions Of Frannie Langton.

Miss Collins’ debut novel is a few darkish love affair between a Jamaican maid and her French mistress in Georgian London.

The Jamaican-born author labored within the Cayman Islands as a dispute decision lawyer for 17 years and was additionally concerned in human rights advocacy.

She stated she wished to ‘dispel the parable that the black presence in England began with Windrush.’

Debut authors scooped two different classes, with Jasbinder Bilan successful the Youngsters’s Ebook Award along with her first novel, Asha And The Spirit Chook, ‘an exhilarating journey set in up to date India.’

Judges stated that Center England by Jonathan Coe (pictured) was ‘the right novel for now’

Mary Jean Chan gained the Poetry Award along with her debut assortment, Fleche, exploring ‘themes of multilingualism, queerness, psychoanalysis and cultural historical past.’

The Volunteer: The True Story Of The Resistance Hero who Infiltrated Auschwitz, by former struggle reporter Jack Fairweather, gained the biography class.

‘We had been deeply moved and impressed by this extraordinary, chilling and masterful work of historic biography.

‘Compulsive and completed, it needed to be our winner,’ stated the judges.

The 5 successful authors every obtain £5,00zero and at the moment are within the operating for the 2019 Costa Ebook Of The 12 months, introduced later this month.