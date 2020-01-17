Middle lane hogger is shamed by police after driving at 45mph on a motorway

By James Gant For Mailonline

Printed: 05:41 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:03 EST, 17 January 2020

Police dashcam footage reveals a dawdling driver dangerously hogging the center lane of a motorway at simply 45mph.

Site visitors officers pulled over the feminine motorist after she was filmed on the M6 close to Norton Canes, Staffordshire, on Sunday night time.

Footage reveals the girl travelling alongside the quiet 70mph-limit motorway at 45mph whereas the within lane was empty.

Site visitors officers pulled over the feminine motorist after she was filmed on the M6 close to Norton Canes, Staffordshire, on Sunday night time

Footage reveals the girl travelling alongside the quiet 70mph-limit motorway at 45mph whereas the within lane was empty

Different motorists are compelled to maneuver into the quick lane to overhaul, whereas one driver needed to undertake to go away on the subsequent junction.

At one level a police automotive goes previous with its blue lights on, however even this was not sufficient to influence the driving force to maneuver into lane one.

Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) officers pulled over the girl to advise on her driving and later took to Twitter to share footage of the incident.

Different motorists are compelled to maneuver into the quick lane to overhaul, whereas one driver needed to undertake to go away on the subsequent junction (pictured)

At one level a police automotive goes previous with its blue lights on (pictured), however even this was not sufficient to influence the driving force to maneuver into lane one

They wrote: ‘Final night time on the M6 Toll at Norton Canes a driver was stopped and reported for due care after being captured travelling in lane two at 45mph when lane one was empty.

‘Watch as her actions compelled one other street person to undertake with a purpose to go away the motorway on the subsequent exit.

‘Even @StaffsDogs passing on blues was not sufficient mild persuasion to make the driving force realise they need to have been in lane one.

‘Driver was spoken to at Norton Canes and suggested about lane and pace self-discipline.’