Middlesbrough v Huddersfield: How to watch the Championship on Boxing Day

Middlesbrough host Huddersfield in a televised Championship conflict on Boxing Day.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every little thing you have to find out about methods to watch the Middlesbrough v Huddersfield recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Middlesbrough v Huddersfield?

Middlesbrough v Huddersfield will kick off at three:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

watch Middlesbrough v Huddersfield on TV and stay stream

You’ll be able to watch the sport stay on Sky Sports activities Soccer Crimson Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports activities subscribers also can stream the match by way of the Sky Sports activities app.

Discover out extra about the very best Sky packages

Sadly, occasions on the Sky Sports activities Crimson Button usually are not accessible on NOW TV.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Extra to comply with…

Prediction: Middlesbrough – Huddersfield