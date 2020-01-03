Middlesbrough v Tottenham: How to watch the FA Cup on TV and live stream

Tottenham face a protracted journey north to tackle Middlesbrough within the FA Cup third spherical.

Spurs have gained only one home trophy for the reason that flip of the century – the 2008 League Cup – and Jose Mourinho might be determined to finish that depressing streak.

Middlesbrough endured a horrible begin to the Championship season however have clawed their manner into type with 4 wins in a row to remodel their marketing campaign.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the whole lot it’s essential to find out about the right way to watch the Middlesbrough v Tottenham sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Middlesbrough v Tottenham?

Middlesbrough v Tottenham will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday fifth January 2020.

How you can watch Middlesbrough v Tottenham on TV and reside stream

The sport might be proven reside on BT Sport 1 from 1:30pm.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Spurs are with out the injured Harry Kane as soon as once more, leaving the reoccurring problem of the right way to substitute him within the forefront of Mourinho’s thoughts.

The Premier League facet has sufficient high quality to advance, however a lot will rely on how they’re deployed.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-2 Tottenham