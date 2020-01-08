Midsomer Murders’ series 21 opener sees unlikely Strictly crossover

The 21st sequence of Midsomer Murders is coming to ITV later this month, and the primary episode of the long-running detective drama sees an unlikely crossover with one other high-profile British present – Strictly Come Dancing!

The episode, known as The Level of Steadiness, is ready in opposition to the backdrop of a ballroom dance competitors, and virtually all the visitor stars showing are former contestants on the BBC’s flagship dance contest.

In whole, 4 Strictly stars seem within the episode (all as victims and suspects within the newest homicide spree to plague the fictional English county), and every of them have been finalists throughout their respective look on the present.

The actors are sequence 6 winner Tom Chambers (Casualty, Holby Metropolis), sequence 11 runner-up Natalie Gumude (Coronation Road), Danny Mac (Hollyoaks), who was a finalist in sequence 14, and former Steps star Faye Tozer, who made the ultimate three in sequence 16.

The episode will apparently give attention to the suspicious demise of an expert dancer, who was not competing in Midsomer’s Paramount Dance Extravaganza however ought to have been, and the following homicide of the dancer’s brother, who had been struck on the top by a remotely managed robotic arm.

All of it sounds virtually as dramatic as one in every of Bruno Tonioli’s judging feedback…

The episode will air on Wednesday January 21st at 8pm on ITV