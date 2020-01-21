EDUCATION Exam Results Exam Results News

Midwife – “Anyone Can Play Guitar”

January 21, 2020
1 Min Read

Denver musician Madeline Johnston data what she calls “heaven metal” underneath the identify Midwife. Her album Eternally , out in April through the Flenser, is devoted to Colin Ward, her former roommate at Denver DIY house Rhinoceropolis, who died in 2018. In a press launch, Johnston explains, “He was my roommate and was the embodiment of that place in a lot of ways. We became really close friends there. I was always learning so much from him, about life and being an artist. He was an amazing teacher and friend to me. “

The album is preceded at this time by its glorious lead single “Anyone Can Play Guitar,” which isn’t a Radiohead cowl. Midwife's “Anyone Can Play Guitar” is a heavy dream-pop monitor that prioritizes atmospheric haze over visceral percussion. The result’s a floaty, disembodied sensation. “Anyone can play guitar,” Johnston sings repeatedly, earlier than transferring on to a brand new chorus: “You can't run for your whole life.”

Pay attention under.

TRACKLIST:

01 “2018 “

02 “Anyone Can Play Guitar”

03 “Vow”

04 “Language”

05 “C.R.F.W.”

06 “S.W.I.M.”

Eternally is out four / 10 on the flenser. Pre-order it right here.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment