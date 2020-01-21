Midwife – “Anyone Can Play Guitar”

Denver musician Madeline Johnston data what she calls “heaven metal” underneath the identify Midwife. Her album Eternally , out in April through the Flenser, is devoted to Colin Ward, her former roommate at Denver DIY house Rhinoceropolis, who died in 2018. In a press launch, Johnston explains, “He was my roommate and was the embodiment of that place in a lot of ways. We became really close friends there. I was always learning so much from him, about life and being an artist. He was an amazing teacher and friend to me. “

The album is preceded at this time by its glorious lead single “Anyone Can Play Guitar,” which isn’t a Radiohead cowl. Midwife's “Anyone Can Play Guitar” is a heavy dream-pop monitor that prioritizes atmospheric haze over visceral percussion. The result’s a floaty, disembodied sensation. “Anyone can play guitar,” Johnston sings repeatedly, earlier than transferring on to a brand new chorus: “You can't run for your whole life.”

Pay attention under.

TRACKLIST:

01 “2018 “

02 “Anyone Can Play Guitar”

03 “Vow”

04 “Language”

05 “C.R.F.W.”

06 “S.W.I.M.”

Eternally is out four / 10 on the flenser. Pre-order it right here.