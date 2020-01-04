Midwinter dry spells like this are not unusual in California, even in wet years

California has an prolonged interval of dry climate within the winter virtually as commonly because the swallows return to San Juan Capistrano, stated meteorologist Jan Null of Golden Gate Climate Providers.

Medium-range forecast fashions aren’t projecting vital rain within the state for at the least per week.

Null compiled information for San Francisco based mostly on the final 69 rainfall seasons, that are measured from July 1 to June 30, and located that dry durations throughout December and January averaged 19 days. If it’s dry in Northern California, it’s usually much more so the farther south within the state that you simply go, Null stated. So if Northern California isn’t getting any rain, Southern California normally isn’t both.

(Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Instances)

Null defines a dry interval as consecutive days with no rain, or dry durations damaged by not more than two nonconsecutive days of very mild precipitation. Mild is outlined as not more than zero.08 inches of rain.

Such dry durations happen in each moist and dry years. Even the unusually moist El Niño seasons of 1982-83 and 1997-98 featured dry spells of 22 and 17 days, respectively.

Eight days is the shortest dry spell, which occurred twice: in 1957-58 and once more in 1994-95. These had been additionally El Niño years. The longest dry interval was 56 days in 2014-15. All of those midwinter dry spells started in December or January, except for a 19-day dry interval in 1964-65 that didn’t begin till February 6.

So a midwinter break from precipitation occurs virtually yearly when the ambiance settles right into a interval of equilibrium dominated by excessive stress, normally lasting two or three weeks, Null stated.

Invoice Patzert, former climatologist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, agrees that this break won’t be lengthy. “These hiatuses are totally normal. The rain waxes and wanes, just like drought,” he stated. “Californians are fickle. When we have rain we complain, and when we don’t have rain we complain. If you want rain, just wait a week.”