Miera’s 24 not enough for Bear Creek in loss to Lakewood

Bear Creek was scorching from three-point land, hitting 11 treys however in the end fell 80-62 to Lakewood on Wednesday.

Bear Creek was paced in scoring by Luis Miera who accounted for 24 factors, whereas additionally recording one rebound and three assists. Jacob Nuanes helped by contributing 9 factors, seven rebounds, and 9 assists.

Each groups will go on the street of their subsequent contest, with Lakewood heading to play Dakota Ridge and Bear Creek taking over Evergreen.

Lakewood has not reported any crew or participant statistics from this contest.



