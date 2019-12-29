Mikaela Shiffrin wins World Cup slalom to match Lindsey Vonn’s discipline mark

LIENZ, Austria — Mikaela Shiffrin retains closing in on the numerous Alpine snowboarding data held by retired standout Lindsey Vonn.

Shiffrin earned her 43rd profession World Cup slalom win Sunday with one other dominant efficiency, posting the quickest instances in each runs to beat her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova by zero.61 seconds.

It matches the 43 downhill wins Vonn collected earlier than retiring final season, the World Cup report for a girl in a single self-discipline — though Shiffrin remains to be 18 victories in need of Vonn’s total ladies’s mark of 82.

And it offered a profitable finish to an eventful 12 months for Shiffrin, each on and off the course.

Whereas she set a brand new greatest mark with 17 World Cup wins within the 2018-19 season and gained two world titles, she moved into a brand new home and noticed a two-year relationship with French skier Matthieu Faivre come to an finish.

“I feel like I learned a lot, I feel like it’s been emotional. I have gone through a lot of changes and transitions in my life,” Shiffrin mentioned. “I feel like I grew up a lot this last year. I feel like I was 17 last year and all of a sudden I am 24.”

Shiffrin additionally gained Saturday’s large slalom, a win that put her in sole second place behind Vonn on the record of all-time World Cup wins.

And even earlier than Sunday’s win, Vonn appeared certain that Shiffrin will cross her mark of 82 earlier than lengthy.

“Can’t wait to see you break the all time record too!” Vonn wrote on Twitter.

Watched by her mother and father, Jeff and Eileen Shiffrin, among the many 5,400 spectators, Shiffrin constructed a lead of zero.26 seconds over Vlhova within the opening run.

Whereas Vlhova attacked within the second run on a course set by her coach Livio Magoni, Shiffrin even managed to double her benefit over the Slovakian.

“I saw Petra race and thought I don’t know if I can ski that fast. All I can do is try,” Shiffrin mentioned. “I know that if I am skiing my very best slalom, then it should be fast. So it was more of a question today if I would have the courage to be aggressive.”

Her near-flawless run denied Vlhova a primary slalom win in 11 months.

“It’s really difficult. She is all the time perfect, like today, she did both runs perfect,” Vlhova mentioned. “Second place is good but I always want to do better but today she was the best.”

Sunday’s victory left Shiffrin three in need of the general report for many wins in a self-discipline held by Swedish nice Ingemar Stenmark, who gained 46 large slaloms between 1975-89.

Nonetheless, the American three-time total champion did set one other report as she turned the primary skier, male or feminine, with a podium end in 14 consecutive slalom races.

Shiffrin’s double triumph in Lienz got here 50 years after countrywoman Judy Nagel additionally gained a GS and a slalom on back-to-back days right here in December 1969.

The 200 factors helped Shiffrin prolong her lead within the total standings to 295 factors over Italy’s Federica Brignone. If she receives her fourth crystal globe on the finish of the season in March, Shiffrin would match Vonn’s profession tally of 4 total World Cup titles.

The Shiffrin vs. Vlhova rivalry will proceed subsequent Saturday in Zagreb and on Jan. 14 in Flachau, the place Vlhova final beat Shiffrin a 12 months in the past.

“I am very happy with how I skied, that’s important,” Vlhova mentioned.

Shiffrin and Vlhova have mixed to win all 23 World Cup slaloms since January 2017, with the American taking 19 of them, together with all six since January.

The pair was far forward of the remainder of the sphere, with third-place Michelle Gisin of Switzerland 1.73 seconds behind for her first profession slalom podium.

Nina Haver-Loeseth of Norway was third after the opening run however dropped to 19th, whereas Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener was disqualified after straddling a gate in her second run.