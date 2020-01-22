Mike and Leanne could split on Love Island as teaser reveals he has “doubts”

Winter Love Island might be on target for its first main break-up, because the tease for tonight’s episode suggests Mike is having”doubts” about Leanne.

The reveal got here as a giant shock to viewers, a lot of whom have been rooting for the couple to win the present since they first received collectively.

It additionally comes only a day after new lady Rebecca Gormley entered the villa, inflicting fairly the stir.

Hypothesis is rampant on Twitter about what the reason for their lovers’ spat might be, with some accusing Mike of enjoying video games with the intention to get to the ultimate.

So apparent that mike isn’t in to Leanne, he simply sees her as a ticket to the ultimate and 50ok. Can see proper by him ???? #LoveIsland — Deanna Jennings (@deanna_may17) January 21, 2020

Others are questioning whether or not Shaughna, who’s proven to be good associates with Mike, might be getting in the way in which of his relationship with Leanne.

Is Shaugna threatened by Mike & Leanne and due to this fact desires to see a breakup? hmmm…#LoveIsland — caydy (@afua_cofie) January 21, 2020

Regardless of the case could also be, the temper on Twitter is that individuals are upset concerning the prospect of the couple parting methods…

Once you see that Mike and Leanne are in bother #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/R5FvFw2Qne — Love Island memes (@2020_LoveIsland) January 21, 2020

So Mike and Leanne may be damaged up. #LoveIsland

pic.twitter.com/EgriwMt5l4 — GEИESIS (@Genesiskerrr) January 21, 2020

#loveisland Me questioning what’s occurred between Leanne and Mike. pic.twitter.com/xgycNi1dHT — James Currie (@JamesCu55970976) January 21, 2020

Tune in to Love Island on ITV2 tonight to seek out out precisely what drama Mike and Leanne may be dealing with.

