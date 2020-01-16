Mike Dawson returns to Nebraska Cornhuskers to coach outside linebackers

LINCOLN, Neb. — Mike Dawson will return to Nebraska to educate outdoors linebackers after spending the 2019 season within the NFL.

Coach Scott Frost introduced Thursday that he had rehired Dawson, who coached the Cornhuskers’ line of defense in 2018. Dawson was the New York Giants’ outdoors linebackers coach this previous season. Dawson beforehand coached the line of defense for Frost at Central Florida.

Dawson replaces Jovan Dewitt, who left to take an assistant’s job at North Carolina.

Nebraska additionally prolonged the contracts of assistant coaches Greg Austin, Travis Fisher and Ryan Held. Every has a contract now operating by Dec. 31, 2021.

Austin will turn out to be the run recreation coordinator along with his position as offensive line coach. Held, the operating backs coach, added the title of recruiting coordinator. Fisher is the defensive backs coach.