Mike Kanellis Returns To Action At WWE NXT Live Event

WWE didn’t grant Mike Kanellis his launch when he requested it. As a substitute, they simply despatched him residence.

Kanellis defined that he didn’t wish to be depressing underneath a WWE contract. He had simply signed a brand new 5 yr contract extension with the corporate earlier than realizing that it didn’t make issues higher.

Mike Kanellis was sitting at residence and never doing something. He was doing motivational talking gigs and solely charging journey prices. Now Kanellis is again on the street with WWE, or NXT.

At NXT’s Melbourne, Florida occasion final evening Mike Kanellis teamed with Tony Nese to defeat Nick Ogarelli and Mohamed Fahim. That is fascinating, however he did make a remark about how perhaps he ought to have gone to NXT first. Now it seems he might need that chance.