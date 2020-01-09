Mike MacIntyre, former CU Buffs coach, hired as Memphis Tigers defensive coordinator

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has employed former Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre as defensive coordinator after he crammed the identical position at Mississippi this previous season.

New Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield introduced the rent Thursday and referred to as MacIntyre “the perfect fit to lead our defense.” The transfer is pending completion of state hiring protocols.

MacIntyre went 30-44 as Colorado’s head coach from 2013-18, together with a 10-Four season in 2016 that included a Pac-12 South Division title. Earlier than teaching at Colorado, MacIntyre went 16-21 at San Jose State from 2010-12 and posted a 10-2 report his remaining yr.

Ole Miss improved to 59th place of all Soccer Bowl Subdivision groups in factors allowed per sport (26.5), 85th in yards allowed per sport (416.eight), and tied for 83rd in yards allowed per play (5.82) with MacIntyre coordinating the protection in 2019.

With out MacIntyre final yr, the Rebels ranked 113th in factors allowed per sport (36.2), 121st in yards allowed per sport (483.Four) and tied for 113th in yards allowed per play (6.32).

He additionally has been a defensive coordinator at Temple (1997-98) and Duke (2008-09) and spent a number of years as an NFL assistant.

The MacIntyre rent comes someday after Memphis quarterback Brady White tweeted that he was returning to the Tigers for his remaining yr of eligibility. White helped Memphis go 12-2 and win the American Athletic Convention earlier than dropping to Penn State within the Cotton Bowl.