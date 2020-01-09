January 9, 2020 | 10:30am

Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday stated the administration couldn’t share the entire intelligence throughout briefings to members of Congress concerning the drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani as a result of a few of it was too delicate.

He was responding to criticism from Democratic and a few Republican lawmakers that the briefings failed to supply enough proof justifying the assault in opposition to the highest Iranian navy commander.

“Some of the most compelling evidence that Qassem Soleimani was preparing an imminent attack against American forces and American personnel also represents some of the most sensitive intelligence we have,” Pence stated throughout an interview on NBC’s “Today” present. “It could compromise those sources and methods.”

Pence stated he has “tremendous respect” for Sen. Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah who referred to as the briefings “insulting and demeaning.”

However “those of us that have seen all of the evidence in real time know that President Trump made the right decision to take Qassem Soleimani off the battlefield. American is safer,” Pence stated.

Lee joined Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) in blasting the briefing given by administration members.

Lee stated it was “probably the worst briefing I’ve seen at least on a military issue in the nine years I’ve served in the United States Senate.”

Donald Trump, joined by Mike Pence, throughout a gathering with senior White Home advisors. EPA

Talking to the nation from the White Home on Wednesday, President Trump stated, “We took decisive action to stop a ruthless terrorist from threatening American lives.”

“In recent days, he was planning new attacks on American targets, but we stopped him,” Trump stated.

Soleimani, the chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard, was killed in a drone strike final Thursday in Baghdad.



In retaliation, Tehran on Wednesday fired greater than a dozen missiles at two Iraqi bases that home American and coalition troops.

There have been no casualties within the assaults.