Mike Pompeo Accuses Iran Of Suppressing Protest Memorials

Washington, United States:

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday slammed Iran for utilizing “violence” and censorship to forestall memorials for these killed through the suppression of current protests.

Protests broke out on November 15 throughout Iran, whose financial system has suffered underneath sweeping sanctions from the US, after the federal government abruptly hiked gas costs.

“The Iranian people have the right to mourn 1,500 victims slaughtered by @khamenei_ir during #IranProtests,” Pompeo tweeted, straight accusing Iran’s supreme chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In line with the Ilna information company, web entry was successfully lower off Wednesday in a number of Iranian provinces forward of memorials deliberate on social media a month after the protests.

“The regime fears its own citizens, and has once again resorted to violence and shutting down the internet,” he added.

The US stated earlier this month that Iranian authorities might have killed greater than 1,000 individuals in a crackdown on demonstrations in mid-November.

In his tweet, Pompeo cites to a a lot increased loss of life toll that has already been listed by sure media retailers, in addition to the exiled Mujahedin-e-Khalq, the previously armed opposition that’s fiercely essential of the regime and has cultivated shut ties with the Trump administration.

Tehran has but to publish its official loss of life toll.

Human rights group Amnesty Worldwide has confirmed that greater than 300 individuals died through the protest crackdown.

