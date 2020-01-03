January three, 2020 | 9:01am

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday mentioned the US made an “intelligence-based assessment” to justify a drone strike that killed a prime Iranian commander who was “working actively” on an imminent assault within the area.

The choice to launch the strike “saved American lives,” Pompeo informed CNN.

“Dozens, if not hundreds” of US lives had been in danger from “imminent” assaults through which Gen. Qassim Soleimani – the Iranian Quds Drive chief — was concerned, he mentioned.

“These were threats that were located in the region,” the highest diplomat added when requested if the US homeland was in danger.

Pompeo didn’t disclose particulars of any imminent assaults, however mentioned the Trump administration would “do our best” to quickly launch intelligence info.

When pressed on feedback by overseas politicians together with the France’s minister of state for Europe, who mentioned the US motion had made the world extra harmful, Pompeo mentioned: “The French are just wrong about that.”

Iranians march with a banner bearing an illustration of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Main Common Qasem Soleimani throughout an illustration in Tehran. AFP by way of Getty Photographs

“The world is a much safer place today,” he mentioned.

Earlier Friday, Pompeo mentioned the US was nonetheless “committed to de-escalation.”

He tweeted that he had spoken with British International Secretary Dominic Raab, German International Minister Heiko Maas and Chinese language Politburo member Yang Jiechi in regards to the killing.

“Thankful that our allies recognize the continuing aggressive threats posed by the Iranian Quds Force,” he wrote. “The US remains committed to de-escalation.”

In the meantime, photographs emerged Friday of the twisted metallic remnants of the automobile through which Soleimani and others had been killed, together with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias working in Iraq.