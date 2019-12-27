Mike Tindall reveals the royal children ate in a different room at the Queen’s pre-Christmas lunch

By Hayley Richardson For Mailonline

Mike Tindall has shared some uncommon insights into the Queen’s pre-Christmas lunch – revealing that the royal youngsters, together with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are given their very own desk in a separate room.

The previous England rugby participant, 41, from Otley, who’s married to the monarch’s granddaughter Zara Phillips, 38, made the revelations on JOE UK’s Home of Rugby podcast.

He instructed how he sat together with his uncle-in-law Prince Charles, 71, at Buckingham Palace and described the annual occasion as ‘pretty’.

‘That is the opposite one, the household lunch, there have to be about 70 of us there – there are seven tables after which the kiddies have their very own toddler in a special room,’ he stated whereas being quizzed by fellow ex-rugby star James Haskell and host Alex Payne.

‘I used to be on Prince Charles’ desk. It was pretty, actually good.’

Requested if there was ‘good wine’, Mike – who was pictured arriving and departing in his household Vary Rover with Zara and their two youngsters, Mia and Lena, in addition to a member of employees, stated he did not drink.

The lads then requested if the Prince of Wales equipped any of his Duchy of Cornwall produce on the lunch, to which Mike replied: ‘I at all times assume it will be an ideal sponsorship for Zara, but it surely’s not coming off.’

Mike stated they do not do Secret Santa on that event – hinting that it’s a custom the Royal Household take pleasure in sooner or later over the vacation interval.

Mike instructed how the kids – together with Prince George and Princess Charlotte (pictured on Christmas Day) – have their very own desk in a separate room

The royals do often open Christmas presents on the 24th, as soon as the household has gathered in Sandringham – the Queen’s Norfolk property.

Within the Germanic custom relationship again to Prince Albert, the Royal Household’s presents are exchanged at teatime and laid out on trestle tables. At 6pm sharp the presents are opened.

There’s reportedly a ‘low-cost and cheerful’ rule, with traditional joke presents together with a white leather-based bathroom seat given to Prince Charles from his sister Princess Anne; a ‘develop your individual girlfriend’ package that Kate purchased a bachelor Prince Harry earlier than he met Meghan and, apparently, a bathe cap for the Queen adorned with the phrases ‘Ain’t life a b****?’ from a mischievous Harry.

Mike, who married Zara in 2011, additionally shared reminiscences concerning the first Christmas he can bear in mind.

Mike, who married Zara (pictured collectively at the 13th annual Emeralds & Ivy Ball in partnership with Most cancers Analysis UK and The Marie Keating Basis at Previous Billingsgate) in 2011, additionally shared reminiscences concerning the first Christmas he can bear in mind

‘I actually wished a Sega Megadrive and my mum and pa had satisfied me that I wasn’t getting one,’ he recalled. ‘So I actually spent most of it crying as a result of I assumed I wasn’t getting one.’

Final yr Mike shared extra insights into the Royal Household’s festive traditions whereas showing on the Home of Rugby podcast.

He stated Christmas on the citadel is ‘good’, including: ‘Christmas Day is a bit more quiet as a result of it is really a chilly buffet as a result of they provide everybody the time without work, and their large day is Christmas Eve.’

Mike additionally revealed that all of them sit round to observe the Queen’s speech collectively ‘with somewhat glass of one thing’.