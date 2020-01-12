Mike Tindall shares snaps of him test driving a Ferrari on SAME DAY wife Zara received driving ban

Had been caught dashing at 91mph in her Land Rover in November 2019

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline

Revealed: 07:04 EST, 12 January 2020 | Up to date: 07:05 EST, 12 January 2020

Mike Tindall has shared envy-inducing snaps of him giving a Ferrari Portofino a spin – on the identical day his spouse Zara was banned from driving for six-months after being caught dashing at 91mph.

The previous England rugby star, 40, posted three pictures displaying off the crimson supercar in Australia on his Instagram tales at present, tagging them with the dates from final week.

In one of many pictures tagged January eight, Mike is seen beaming as he takes to the wheel within the driver’s seat of the Ferrari Portofino, writing: ‘First spin!’

His spouse Zara, 38, was banned from driving for six months on Wednesday after being caught dashing at 91mph in her Land Rover within the Cotswolds in November final yr.

Mike Tindall, 40, shared three snaps on his Instagram tales as he posed in a crimson Ferrari Portofino on January eight, the identical day his spouse Zara, 38, acquired a six month driving ban

The couple are at the moment in Australia taking an prolonged break, the place Mike took the crimson supercar out for a spin final week (pictured yesterday)

The Tindalls are at the moment having fun with a calming vacation in Australia with daughters Mia, 5, and Lena, one.

They’ve been common guests to Australia since Zara was named the inaugural Magic Tens of millions Racing Girls Ambassador in 2012, spending January between the Gold Coast and Sydney for the previous seven years.

Within the snaps shared to Mike’s Instagram web page at present, the royal confirmed off the crimson supercar, writing: ‘Thanks for the loaner!!!’

He hashtagged his publish #carswithoutlimits and #prancinghorse.

Zara was handed a six month driving ban on Wednesday after she was caught dashing at 91mph in her Land Rover in November

In one other shot whereas gazing out on the crimson Ferrari on the street, Mike wrote: ‘Espresso store views.’

He shared the posts earlier at present, however tagged them with the date they seem to have been taken – on Tuesday and Wednesday final week.

On January eight, spouse Zara acquired the ban in Cheltenham below the ‘totting up’ process as a result of she already had 9 penalty factors on her licence from earlier motoring offences over the previous three years.

Magistrates imposed 4 factors for the equestrian’s newest offence – adopted by the obligatory six-month ban for exceeding 12 factors, after three earlier offences in February 2017, February 2018 and December 2018.

The previous rugby participant shared a snap of the crimson supercar earlier at present, writing: ‘Thanks for the loaner’

Mike shared one other image of the crimson Portofino, and tagged it with the date ‘eighth January 2020’ – the identical day his spouse Zara was handed a driving ban within the UK

These have been for dashing, a hard and fast penalty offence and a visitors sign penalty.

Via her lawyer, the Queen’s eldest granddaughter pleaded responsible to driving in extra of 70mph on the A417 at Dartley Backside in Daglingworth close to Cirencester on November 6 final yr.

Barry Warburton, representing Mrs Tindall, instructed the courtroom he had been instructed to talk on her behalf as a result of she is overseas.

Zara and Mike appeared collectively in Prime Gear final yr, turning into the primary members of the Royal Household to look on the present

He mentioned: ‘I’ve suggested Mrs Tindall to not drive from at present in Australia as any driving ban within the UK would have an effect on her insurance coverage in Australia.’

In January 2009, her husband Mike was banned from driving for 3 years and fined £500 for his second drink-drive offence.

Zara appeared on Prime Gear in June final yr along with her husband, turning into the primary member of the Royal Household to visitor on the BBC motoring present.