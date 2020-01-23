News

Mile High Academy soundly defeats Front Range Baptist 75-33

January 24, 2020
1 Min Read

Mile Excessive Academy simply dealt with Entrance Vary Baptist by a rating of 75-33 on Tuesday.

Mile Excessive Academy was lead in scoring by Blake Essex who accounted for 19 factors whereas additionally recording eight rebounds and eight assists. Dylan McCottry and Andrew Frain additionally had strong outings contributing 18 factors and 12 factors, respectively.

Entrance Vary Baptist was paced in scoring by Daniel Macfarlane who accounted for 12 factors, whereas additionally recording two rebounds and two assists. Jesse Mondere had a productive evening, scoring eight factors.

Each groups will keep at dwelling of their subsequent contest, with Mile Excessive Academy internet hosting Rocky Mountain Lutheran and Entrance Vary Baptist taking up Denver Jewish Day.

This story was created with expertise supplied by Knowledge Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is out there.

