Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Enjoy A Post-Christmas Date Night Following Split Rumors

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are doing their finest to close the rumor mill down by publicizing their love!!

As we beforehand reported, the 2 spent Christmas in Tennessee along with the Cyrus crew and loved a day of household enjoyable, however obtained the possibility to attach one-on-one with a date night time on Thursday night.

The songstress saved her Instagram Story captions quick however candy, writing on the primary shot:

“Start dating your best friend Asap”

On the second black and white pic, the Mom’s Daughter songstress wrote:

“Besties”

Ch-ch-check out their cute selfies (beneath):

” width=”1500″> So rock ‘n’ roll! / (c) Miley Cyrus/Instagram Story

Simpson additionally revealed a publish of his personal, sharing a video of the 27-year-old strolling towards him within the restaurant together with the caption:

“Who is this stone cold fox.”

Their romantic dinner got here simply after the Aussie native was noticed out for a stroll with a Playboy mannequin final weekend, which can have been an harmless act by itself, although it was later reported that he was locking lips in a New York Metropolis membership with a random lady. Yikes!! Clearly, rumors rapidly sparked that he and Miley had referred to as it quits, nevertheless it couldn’t appear to be farther from what’s really happening.

On the time, a Web page Six insider spilled:

“He was drinking and flirting with girls.”

Whereas the supply did add that the 22-year-old was positively “texting Miley while there,” he was not completely alone for the night:

“He was with all these girls and one was almost fainting, and he kissed her on the lips with no tongue.”

It wasn’t lengthy earlier than the story obtained shut down! Simpson’s agent responded to the story, stating to E! Information:

“There is absolutely no truth to this story. Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period.”

Echoing his rep’s assertion, Cody’s sister Alli Simpson shared with Day by day Mail Australia:

“Yes, [they’re] together for sure.”

And as for the Playboy mannequin? Alli gave somewhat readability on that state of affairs as properly regardless of the general public suspicion, explaining Jordy Murray is only a good friend and is at the moment relationship Cody’s pal Ryan McCarthy.

Have U warmed as much as these two being collectively, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF (beneath) within the feedback together with your take!!

