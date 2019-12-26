Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Spend Their First Christmas Together As Liam Hemsworth Goes ‘Locked & Loaded’ For The Holiday!

Dishonest rumors gained’t break up these two!

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus pushed the gossip apart once they documented how they spent their first Christmas collectively on Wednesday!

The couple celebrated the vacation — and the very fact they’re nonetheless collectively — with Cyrus’ household in Tennessee, importing loads of pics to their respective Instagram Story accounts. Sorry to Liam Hemsworth if he was watching!

As we beforehand reported, the Aussie crooner was noticed out for a stroll with Playboy mannequin Jordy Murray simply this previous weekend. Harmless sufficient, however his habits obtained shadier as he was reported to have been locking lips with some random lady in an NYC membership!

A Web page Six insider spilled on the time:

“He was drinking and flirting with girls.”

Whereas the supply additionally says Cody was undoubtedly “texting Miley while there” he additionally was not fully pining on their own:

“He was with all these girls and one was almost fainting, and he kissed her on the lips with no tongue.”

Simpson’s agent responded to the story, saying to E!:

“There is absolutely no truth to this story. Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period.”

Looks as if it’s sufficient for Cyrus, too!

The 27-year-old and her 22-year-old boo twerked their method via the vacation collectively:

"Just some wholesome Christmas content" and Cody's "Christmas entertainment"!

Sure, they’re actually nonetheless ON!

Miley wasn’t shy about exhibiting off her love for her man, both, posting:

” width=”1200″> (c) Miley Cyrus/Instagram Story

Whereas the starlet’s youthful boyfriend didn’t make the lower for the official household photograph she uploaded to her IG (HERE), he did no less than get to hitch within the snap that includes the numerous others:

Merry Christmas from the Cyrus' and Cody Simpson!

His method of claiming “thanks”?? He seemingly gifted the wonder with a large golden cranium necklace:

All eyes are on her necklaces??

Their first Christmas collectively is a far cry from how the Hannah Montana alum spent the vacation final yr…

On the time, she and Liam had simply wed in a shock, intimate ceremony. Simply 365 days later, and the exes reached a supposedly breezy divorce settlement.

So, how did the Starvation Video games actor resolve to ring in December 25?? Properly, “locked and loaded” with a cooler stuffed with beer, apparently!

The 29-year-old took to his Instagram to share an image of himself having fun with the sunny Australian climate, writing within the caption:

“Locked and loaded. Bring on the festivities!”

See (beneath):

” width=”1200″> (c) Liam Hemsworth/Instagram

So, who do U assume was having the higher Christmas?? Sound OFF within the feedback (beneath)!

[Image via Miley Cyrus/Instagram Story]