Miley Cyrus Featured Liam Hemsworth In Her Personal Decade Recap Video — But Where’s Cody Simpson??

Miley Cyrus could also be able to lastly transfer on from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, however she will’t utterly erase him from her previous. Even when she secretly wished to!

It might be almost not possible to recall the 27-year-old’s final decade with out mentioning her longtime former flame. Now we have to imagine it’s the explanation why she included the Aussie in a nostalgic new Instagram submit and YouTube video which chronicled the star’s finest and worst moments of 2010-2019.

Simply earlier than ringing in 2020, the Adore You singer dropped a 10-minute lengthy clip titled, “Miley Cyrus Decade Video: 10 Years In 10 Minutes.”

The vid actually lined all of it, together with the unforgettable second when Cyrus twerked on Robin Thicke on the 2013 VMAs to when she utterly reworked her look within the Bangerz period, and extra. However most notably, Miley’s ex was featured greater than as soon as all through!

See should you can spot what number of occasions Liam pops up within the nostalgic montage (under):

Wow. Did you catch all of them, Perezcious readers??

At just some seconds in, a brief excerpt from The Final Track is performed, immediately reminding us of how the previous couple met within the first place. As you’ll probably bear in mind, these two fell in love and commenced courting IRL after they starred within the big-screen adaptation of Nicholas Sparks‘ romantic teen drama collectively in 2009.

A bit in a while, a reporter’s voiceover introduced the glad information of their engagement again in 2018. After which to convey issues utterly full circle, the Wrecking Ball singer additionally included a report of their cut up. As we lined, the pair reached a divorce settlement on their anniversary simply earlier than Christmas.

It’s definitely arduous to not really feel a little bit choked up after watching all of it!

” width=”580″> After a decade of affection, these two couldn’t make it work! / (c) WENN/Avalon

Different memorable moments preserved within the video embrace Cyrus’ closing season of Hannah Montana, a number of studio album releases, that point TMZ shared footage of her smoking a bong at 17, and even a flashback to her first time internet hosting Saturday Night time Reside.

In the direction of the top, viewers had been handled to a glimpse of the Miley that’s but to return within the new decade. “2020. New Era Starts Now” flashed throughout the display screen because the performer is seen carrying a t-shirt with “I Am Here” written throughout it, which appears to probably trace at extra new music on the best way someday quickly.

However, wait. One thing’s lacking!

Anybody else discover there was zero point out of Cody Simpson? Like, in any respect?

We all know the lovebirds are nonetheless a comparatively new couple, however contemplating their blazing sizzling begin, we anticipated a minimum of a small nod to him indirectly. Apparently not!

In the direction of the top of 2019, we had been starting to surprise if their romance had begun to chill off, particularly after the 22-year-old Aussie singer was noticed hanging out with a Playboy mannequin and noticeably absent from his girlfriend’s feed.

The final time replace about ’em got here from Cody’s sister Alli Simpson, who assured Every day Mail Australia:

“Yes, [they’re] together for sure.”

And the truth that they spent Christmas throughout one another on social meeds, LOLz! We hope he doesn’t really feel salty about being not noted on the vid, although!

