Miley Cyrus gets into the holiday spirit and twerks her heart out in new video [Watch]

Miley CyrusMiley Cyrus Official Instagram (mileycyrus)

Miley Cyrus certain appears to be within the vacation spirit, and the “Wrecking Ball” singer celebrated by doing what she does finest, twerking.

Reportedly, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson — who’ve been linked collectively romantically since this autumn — have been having a grand previous time with Miley’s household over the vacation, and on Christmas afternoon Cody, uploaded ‘some healthful Christmas content material’: Miley, twerking up a storm.

There have been rumours circulating that the pair is on the rocks however the clip proves that the rumours aren’t true.

Miley will be seen along with her hair is in a prime knot as she dances coquettishly to a rocking Christmas music, twirling round on the beat along with her confirmed pop star strikes. Reportedly, two weeks after the demise of her romance with Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus moved on to her long-time pal Cody Simpson. Miley and Cody had been snapped smooching throughout a comfortable lunch date at well being meals restaurant Yard Bowls in Los Angeles.

Miley is not letting previous hang-ups get in the way in which of recent relationships, she certain appears to be like like she has left each Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter behind. Miley Cyrus launched an announcement saying her separation from Liam Hemsworth after photos surfaced, that confirmed Miley getting intimate with Kaitlynn Carter. Nevertheless, reportedly, the 26-year-old pop singer fiercely insisted that she has by no means cheated on the Starvation Video games actor.

Miley CyrusMiley Cyrus Official Instagram (mileycyrus)

Miley started: ‘I can settle for that the life I’ve chosen means I have to reside fully open and clear with my followers who I like, and the general public, 100% of the time. What I can’t settle for is being informed I am mendacity to cowl up a criminal offense I have not dedicated. I’ve nothing to cover.’

The Malibu crooner then went on to say that it was no secret that she was into partying in her teenagers and early 20’s. She confessed to having smoked, advocated for weed, and even experimenting with medicine.

Maybe, Miley needs to return to that life, or perhaps she needs to get well on her personal. We want her properly. You’ll be able to try the video right here: