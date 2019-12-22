Miley Cyrus has shared a festive message for anyone feeling lonely this Christmas

Miley Cyrus has posted her 2015 monitor ‘My Sad Christmas Song’ alongside a message of hope to followers who could be feeling lonely this season.

The singer took to Twitter earlier at the moment (December 22), explaining that she wrote the track at a time when she was lacking somebody. “Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone,” she wrote.

However, the artist concludes, “love always wins” ultimately: “If you feel lonely this season just know you are COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC!” See the complete tweets beneath.

A tragic Christmas track I wrote a number of years again proper earlier than the vacations. Was feeling like shit trigger I couldn’t be with the one I beloved. Even with a home stuffed with household and associates I nonetheless felt alone…. https://t.co/n1g3f2IsMh — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 22, 2019

and pleasure understanding how singularly superb YOU are! Love all the time wins! 🎄 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 22, 2019

Hundreds of followers responded, many with their very own tales of grief, melancholy and anxiousness across the vacation season – and thanking Cyrus for making them really feel much less alone.

humorous, as a result of once you launched it, is EXACTLY how i felt in that point, hopeless, alone, and most of all, lacking somebody, thanks for this, and thank for the track, i want i might say to you in the future how grateful i’m for being your fan. merry christmas. love you. — José. (@sobebito) December 22, 2019

Even when i m alone I attempt to suppose that you simply r there and it helps me by means of the hardest of conditions 🖤 thanks for every thing Miley 🖤i really like you from my entire coronary heart❤️ — 23🏳️‍🌈 (@Mileymusician) December 22, 2019

My dad died every week after Christmas and I at present reside on the opposite facet of the world from my mother and siblings so I can absolutely relate to this 🖤🎄 attempting too laborious to fake to be completely satisfied at Christmas time is exhausting — Bethany Regulation (@BethanyLaw3) December 22, 2019

The monitor was initially launched as a part of her Flaming Lips collaborative undertaking, ‘Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz’.

The monitor – which is accompanied by paintings during which Miley sits glumly dressed as an elf within the midst of a Christmas scene – was launched through each acts’ social media on Christmas Eve 2015.

Earlier this week (December 18), it was revealed that Cyrus not too long ago put in an utility to trademark the phrase ‘Bandit and Bardot’.

Although largely unconfirmed up till this level, plainly the phrase pertains to a possible new musical undertaking between Cyrus and her Australian singer-songwriter boyfriend Cody Simpson.

At the beginning of this month, Miley’s firm Smiley Miley Inc., the organisation that owns the entire singer’s emblems, put in an utility to trademark “Bandit and Bardot” for the next (through Rolling Stone): “entertainment services, namely, live musical performances by a musical band; entertainment services, namely, live performances by professional singer, musician, and entertainer [and] entertainment, namely, live music concerts.”

The hyperlink to Simpson comes from a brand new Instagram web page of the identical title. On the time of writing, the account follows no folks — although Rolling Stone report that it was beforehand following simply two accounts: Miley’s and Cody’s.

