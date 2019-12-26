Miley Cyrus Is ‘Relieved’ About Divorce Settlement With Liam Hemsworth: ‘She Just Wants To Move On’

Miley Cyrus is prepared to enter 2020 with out the outdated wrecking ball and chain!

In response to a Folks supply, the Mom’s Daughter singer is “relieved” to have reached a divorce settlement with Liam Hemsworth as they proceed to maintain on movin’ their separate methods.

The insider informed the outlet:

“Miley is relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to the divorce. She just wants to move on.”

Appears like that’s for the most effective — particularly because the former Disney darling’s romance with Cody Simpson is getting extra severe by the day!

The insider added that Miley’s relationship with the 22-year-old Aussie singer is at the moment going “great,” confirming the 2 loved spending the Christmas vacation collectively:

“They had a wonderful Christmas Day with her family. They plan on celebrating New Year’s together, as well. They are also talking about an Australia trip next year. Miley seems very happy.”

Miley seems to be very joyful, too!

As we reported, the Black Mirror actress was seen twerking within the kitchen in a video shared on Simpson’s Instagram Story that he captioned, “Just some wholesome Christmas content.”

In the meantime, Liam shared a pic of himself having fun with a really Australian Christmas: with a beer in hand, a cooler strapped round his shoulder, and a towel tucked within the waistband of his board shorts. He captioned the snap:

“Locked and loaded. Bring on the festivities!”

As we reported, the exes just lately settled on the deets of their divorce, permitting Miley’s legal professional to file courtroom paperwork on what would have been their one-year wedding ceremony anniversary: December 23. Their property is alleged to have been divided, with Miley reportedly retaining custody of their petz. Nonetheless, their divorce received’t be finalized till March 2020, in response to TMZ.

Information of the settlement got here 4 months after The Starvation Video games actor filed for divorce in August. On August 10, Miley’s rep confirmed in a press release that the couple had separated, telling Folks:

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Since their breakup, the 29-year-old actor has sparked courting rumors with actress Maddison Brown and 21-year-old mannequin Gabriella Brooks, whom he was just lately photographed introducing his mother and father Craig and Leonie to whereas in Byron Bay, Australia.

Appears like each events are doing simply nice!