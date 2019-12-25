Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Reach Divorce Settlement

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth (Picture Credit: Instagram)

Los Angeles, December 25: Singer-actress Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth have reportedly labored out the main points concerning their divorce.

“It’s a relief for both of them that they can move on legally from one another and fully put this behind them,” a supply instructed eonline.com. Liam Hemsworth is ‘Completely satisfied to Be Shifting On’ With Gabriella Brooks After Miley Cyrus Cut up.

“It was not a complicated divorce because of their pre-nup and it was all handled by attorneys. Their earnings were kept separate while they were married and that was helpful. They are both very much ready to move on and untangle whatever affairs were left to figure out. They are happy to close this chapter of their lives,” added the supply.

“The Hunger Games” actor filed for divorce in August 2019 after lower than a yr of marriage. Hemsworth cited “irreconcilable differences” as the explanation for the cut up.