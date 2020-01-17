“Military Deserter”, Absconding For Stealing Rifles, Arrested In Delhi

Harpreet Singh, 25, was arrested from Connaught Place in Delhi. (Representational)

Chandigarh:

A “military deserter”, who not too long ago escaped from a hospital in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, was arrested from Delhi right this moment morning, the police mentioned.

Harpreet Singh, 25, who had been booked for stealing rifles and ammunition from a military institute in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested from Connaught Place in Delhi round 9 am.

“Harpreet has been arrested from Delhi by a team of Hoshiarpur police,” Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Garg mentioned, including that the accused had deliberate to flee to Nepal.

On January 14, the accused had tricked police guards by making an excuse of going to the washroom and escaped from a civil hospital in Hoshiarpur by scaling its wall. He had been present process remedy on the hospital for a hand harm since December 31.

Harpreet Singh, who was a sepoy within the Indian Military, is going through costs for stealing two INSAS rifles and ammunition from the military’s coaching institute in Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh, they mentioned.

He was arrested from Chotala village close to Tanda in Hoshiarpur district in December after being declared a “military deserter” in October final 12 months.

Harpreet Singh’s three accomplices had been additionally arrested at the moment. Posing as military officers, the accused had stolen the rifles and ammunition within the early hours of December 6.

The stolen arms and ammunition had been recovered.

Harpreet Singh is going through costs beneath sections of 380 (theft), 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, the police had mentioned.