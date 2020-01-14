“Military Deserter” Hoodwinks Cops, Scales Wall Of Punjab Hospital To Run

No less than 4 policemen had been guarding the accused earlier than he escaped at four am

Chandigarh:

A “military deserter” accused of stealing weapons from an Military institute escaped from police custody on Tuesday by scaling the wall of a hospital in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, the place he was present process therapy for an harm, officers mentioned.

5 policemen, together with two assistant sub-inspectors, have been suspended for negligence, they mentioned.

The accused, Harpreet Singh, 25, had been present process therapy on the Hoshiarpur civil hospital for a hand harm since December 31, the police mentioned.

“He hoodwinked our policemen by making an excuse of going to the washroom,” Hoshiarpur senior police officer Gaurav Garg mentioned, including that he can be caught quickly. “We have substantial leads and we are working on them,” he mentioned.

No less than 4 policemen had been guarding Mr Singh on the hospital. He tricked them and escaped by scaling the wall of the hospital at round four:30 am, the officers mentioned, including that he was stored at a jail in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district.

Mr Singh is dealing with costs for stealing two INSAS rifles and ammunition from the Military’s coaching institute in Madhya Pradesh’s Pachmarhi, the police mentioned. He was a sepoy within the Indian Military and was arrested from Chotala village close to Tanda in Hoshiarpur in December final yr. He was declared a “military deserter” in October that yr, they mentioned.

His three accomplices had been additionally arrested at the moment. Posing as Military officers, the accused had stolen the weapons and ammunition within the early hours of December 6 final yr, they added.

The stolen arms and ammunition have been recovered, the police mentioned.