Miller’s double-double lifts Loveland Classical over Nederland in 55-35 victory

January 24, 2020
1 Min Read

Loveland Classical made their presence felt from three-point land, hitting 41.2% of their makes an attempt of their 55-35 victory over Nederland on Wednesday.

Carolyn Esh lead Loveland Classical with 24 factors scored whereas additionally accumulating two rebounds and three assists. Paige Miller recorded a double-double, scoring 11 factors and accumulating 11 rebounds.

Nederland was paced in scoring by Lily Lindstrom who scored 10 factors. Alex Sorokach helped by chipping in eight factors, 4 rebounds, and two assists.

Nederland will play host to Dayspring Christian Academy, whereas Loveland Classical will journey to play Colorado Legacy Sports activities.

This story was created with know-how supplied by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is out there.

